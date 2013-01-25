ñol

First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings on January 28 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 29 ***REVISED PARTICIPANT DIAL IN NUMBER***

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 10:00 AM | 2 min read
DEFIANCE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

First Defiance Financial Corp. FDEF announced today that it intends to report fourth quarter and year-end results on Monday, January 28, 2013 after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the company's investor relations website at www.fdef.com and at major financial information sites.

At 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 29, 2013, First Defiance will host a conference call at which William J. Small, Chairman, President and CEO, and Donald P. Hileman, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss the fourth quarter and year-end results and the company's strategy for 2013. The conference call may be accessed by calling the revised number 1-888-317-6016.

Internet access to the call is also available (in listen-only mode) at the following URL: http://services.choruscall.com/links/fdef130122.html

The audio replay of the conference call Webcast will be available at www.fdef.com until Monday, April 01, 2013 at 9:00 a.m. For those without Internet access, the earnings release will be available by fax or mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call First Defiance Investor Relations at (419) 782-5104.

About First Defiance Financial Corp.

First Defiance Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance Group. First Federal operates 33 branches and 42 ATM locations in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and Fort Wayne, Indiana. First Insurance Group is a full line insurance agency with offices in Archbold, Bowling Green, Bryan, Defiance, Maumee and Oregon, Ohio.

For more information, visit the company's Web site at www.fdef.com.

First Defiance Financial Corp.
William J. Small, Chairman, President and CEO, 419-782-5104
bsmall@first-fed.com

