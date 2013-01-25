The Fountain Group Among Inc. 5000's List for 2012

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Fountain Group has been recognized within Inc. 5000's list for 2012, receiving accolades in Top 100 Florida Companies (#82) and Tampa Metro Area (#9). The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. All 5,000 honoree companies are individually recognized on Inc.com, the official website of the entrepreneurial magazine. The list is considered a distinguished editorial award and an invaluable public relations showcase for those who have been acknowledged. Inc. also provided rankings to the fastest-growing companies by industry, metro area, revenue, and number of employees.

About TFG: Headquartered in Tampa, FL, with operations in all 5 regions, The Fountain Group is a Contingent Labor Resource Provider. The Fountain Group services clients directly, clients with an internal contingent labor program, and clients with an external managed service program.

The Fountain Group was founded in 2001 with the mission of providing quality resources to businesses on a contingent basis and has been providing quality individuals to National Fortune 100 – 500 companies ever since. The Fountain Group steadily increased its presence over the years and is now recognized as a leading resource provider throughout various industries and MSP programs.