Research and Markets: Biomass Power in Denmark, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pm2j2w/biomass_power_in) has announced the addition of GlobalData's new report "Biomass Power in Denmark, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" to their offering.

This report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global biomass power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Denmark (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025.

Scope

The report analyses global renewable power market, global biomass power market, Denmark power market, Denmark renewable power market and Denmark biomass power market. The scope of the research includes:

A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

Historical period is during 2001-2011 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2012-2025.

An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

Detailed overview on the global biomass power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2011, installed capacity split by major biomass power countries in 2011, investment trends (2011-2025) and detailed cost analysis which includes LCOE comparison among major countries.

Power market scenario in Denmark and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

An overview on Denmark renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2011.

Detailed overview of Denmark biomass power market with installed capacity and generation trends, investment trends (2011-2025), number of homes powered (2001-2025) and LCOE for biomass power during 2011-2025.

Deal analysis of Denmark biopower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and biopower in particular.

Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Companies Mentioned Include:

- DONG Energy A/S

- Babcock & Wilcox Volund A/S

- Aalborg Energie Technik a/s

- ABB Ltd.

Source: GlobalData