Research and Markets: 2013 Worldwide Hardware Stores Industry-Industry & Market Report

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2013 Worldwide Hardware Stores Industry-Industry & Market Report" report to their offering.

The 2013 Worldwide Hardware Stores Industry-Industry & Market Report, published annually , contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts and demographics.

The report features 2013 current and 2014 forecast estimates on the size of the industry (sales, establishments, employment) for the 47 largest world countries, such as Japan, China, India, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UK, France, Germany, Italy and U.S.. The report also includes industry definition, 5-year historical trends on industry sales, establishments and employment and estimates on up to 10 sub-industries, including hand tools, power tools, hardware and lumber.

Industry Definition

NAICS 44413: Hardware Stores. Establishments primarily engaged in the retail sale of a number of basic hardware lines, such as tools, builders' hardware, paint and glass, housewares and household appliances, and cutlery.

Related Industries

- Home Centers

- Hardware and Tools Manufacturers

- Plumbing Contractors

- Carpentry Contractors

U.S. Census Categories

NAICS 44413 - Hardware Stores is

100% comparable to SIC 5251 - Hardware Stores

Sub-Industries

- Hardware stores

- Tools

- Chainsaws

- Snowblowers

- Tools, hand

- Tools, power

- Builders' hardware

- Door locks and lock sets

- Pumps and pumping equipment

