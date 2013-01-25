Research and Markets: 2013 Worldwide Fitness & Recreational Sports Centers Industry-Industry & Market Report

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmndfk/2013_worldwide) has announced the addition of the "2013 Worldwide Fitness & Recreational Sports Centers Industry-Industry & Market Report" report to their offering.

The 2013 Worldwide Fitness & Recreational Sports Centers Industry-Industry & Market Report, published annually, contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts and demographics.

The report features 2013 current and 2014 forecast estimates on the size of the industry (sales, establishments, employment) for the 47 largest world countries, such as Japan, China, India, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UK, France, Germany, Italy and U.S.. The report also includes industry definition, 5-year historical trends on industry sales, establishments and employment and estimates on up to 10 sub-industries, including health clubs, exercise classes, spas and gymnasiums.

Industry Definition

NAICS 71394: Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers . This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in operating fitness and recreational sports facilities featuring exercise and other active physical fitness conditioning or recreational sports activities, such as swimming, skating, or racquet sports.

U.S. Census Categories

NAICS 71394 - Fitness & Recreational Sports Centers is:

100% comparable to SIC 7991 - Gym, athletic clubs, & fitness centers

26% comparable to SIC 7997 - Membership recreation clubs

5% comparable to SIC 7999 - Fitness & Recreational Sports Centers

Sub-Industries

- Physical fitness facilities

- Physical fitness clubs with training equipment

- Athletic club and gymnasiums, membership

- Health club

- Spas

- Weight reducing clubs

- Reducing facility

- Slenderizing salon

- Exercise facilities

- Aerobic dance and exercise classes

- Exercise salon

