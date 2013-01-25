Research and Markets: 2013 Worldwide Family Clothing Stores Industry-Industry & Market Report

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hm9f2n/2013_worldwide) has announced the addition of the "2013 Worldwide Family Clothing Stores Industry-Industry & Market Report" report to their offering.

The 2013 Worldwide Family Clothing Stores Industry-Industry & Market Report, published annually , contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts and demographics.

The report features 2013 current and 2014 forecast estimates on the size of the industry (sales, establishments, employment) for the 47 largest world countries, such as Japan, China, India, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UK, France, Germany, Italy and U.S.. The report also includes industry definition, 5-year historical trends on industry sales, establishments and employment and estimates on up to 10 sub-industries, jeans stores and unisex clothing stores.

Barnes Reports' Industry & Market reports are an essential part of any GAP analysis, benchmarking project, SWOT analysis, business plan, risk analysis, or growth-share matrix.

Industry Definition

NAICS 44814: Family Clothing Stores . This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in retailing a general line of new clothing for men, women, and children, without specializing in sales for an individual gender or age group. These establishments may provide basic alterations, such as hemming, taking in or letting out seams, or lengthening or shortening sleeves.

Related Industries

- Women's Clothing Stores

- Men's Clothing Stores

- Women's Apparel Manufacturing

- Department Stores

U.S. Census Categories

NAICS 44814 - Family Clothing Stores is 100% comparable to

SIC 5651 - Family Clothing Stores

Sub-Industries

- Family clothing stores

- Jeans stores

- Unisex clothing stores

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hm9f2n/2013_worldwide