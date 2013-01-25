Research and Markets: Speciality Chemicals Industry in France - 2013 Report Considers Leading Industry Contributors

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

A Speciality Chemical is a chemical produced for a specialized use. They are produced in lower volume than bulk chemicals, of which petrochemicals, made from oil feedstocks, are the most common. However, both are produced in a chemical plant. Some examples of speciality chemicals are adhesives, additives, antioxidants, corrosion inhibitors, cutting fluids, dyes, lubricants, pigments, etc.

The chemical industry world over always enjoys a love-hate relationship with communities. Driven by many objectives as well as balancing social concerns with profit and R&D investments, the industry often finds itself straddled with key questions bordering on growth and ensuring sustenance in collaboration with the community.

Aruvian's R'search's report Speciality Chemicals Industry in France researches the characteristics of the French Speciality Chemicals industry and the segments which, as a whole, make up this dynamic machinery of growth.

The report delves deeper into the industry's dynamics like competition, market value, and market segmentation. An overview of the Global Speciality Chemicals Industry is also given in the industry. The report also profiles some of the leading players in the industry who have earned the reputation and pride for the French Speciality Chemicals Industry globally.

Companies Mentioned:

E. I. duPont de Nemours & Company

Bayer AG

Hexion Specialty Chemicals

Evonik Degussa GmbH

Akzo Nobel Industries

Rhodia

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to the Global Specialty Chemicals Industry

C. Introduction to the France Specialty Chemicals Industry

D. Competition in the French Specialty Chemicals Industry

E. France Specialty Chemicals: Industry Future Perspective

F. Leading Industry Contributors

G. Appendix

H. Glossary of Terms

