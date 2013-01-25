Research and Markets: Solar PV in Brazil, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjxplz/solar_pv_in) has announced the addition of GlobalData's new report "Solar PV in Brazil, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" to their offering.

This report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global solar PV market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Brazil (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Brazil solar PV market.

The research analyzes market segmentation by grid connectivity, investment trends and LCOE for solar PV in Brazil during 2011-2025. The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved and average number of homes powered by solar PV during 2001-2025.

A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV market development is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by a team of industry experts.

Scope

- Deal analysis of Brazil solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and solar PV in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Companies Mentioned Include:

- Enercon GmbH

- Suzlon Energy Limited

- Enel Green Power S.p.A.

- Elecnor SA

Source: GlobalData