Brunswick Bancorp Reports Quarter Ending December 31, 2012 Earnings

Brunswick Bancorp
Brunswick Bancorp BRBW:
|FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|DECEMBER 31, 2012 (UNAUDITED)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|53,155,636
|Federal funds sold
|-
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|53,155,636
|Securities held to maturity
|3,000,000
|Securities available for sale
|70,214
|Loans receivable, net
|95,173,733
|Premises and equipment, net
|1,135,670
|Accrued interest receivable
|328,958
|Other real estate
|7,855,525
|Other assets
|1,620,232
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|162,339,968
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|29,512,773
|Interest bearing
|97,326,634
|Total deposits
|126,839,407
|Accrued interest payable
|133,832
|Other liabilities
|378,219
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|127,351,458
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock-no stated value
|
10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2012.
|Common stock - no par value
|
10,000,000 shares authorized;
|
3,119,551 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2012.
|6,239,102
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,944,611
|Treasury stock at cost, 187,793 shares
|at December 31, 2012.
|(1,315,258)
|Retained earnings
|28,620,680
|Deferred stock compensation
|(500,625)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|34,988,510
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|162,339,968
|BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS)
|QUARTER END DECEMBER 31, 2012 (UNAUDITED)
|INTEREST INCOME
|Interest on loans
|$
|5,685,510
|Interest on investments
|24,301
|Interest on balances with banks
|106,587
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|5,816,398
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Interest on deposits
|534,528
|Interest on borrowed funds
|-
|Total interest expense
|534,528
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|5,281,870
|Provision for loan losses
|17,283
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|5,264,587
|OTHER INCOME
|Service fees
|574,660
|Other income
|358,317
|TOTAL OTHER INCOME
|932,977
|Realized loss on securities
|-
|OTHER EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|2,549,774
|Occupancy expenses
|1,194,109
|Equipment expenses
|165,183
|Other expenses
|1,963,123
|TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES
|5,872,189
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|325,375
|Income tax expense (credit)
|100,038
|NET INCOME
|$
|225,337
|NET INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK:
|Basic Earnings per share
|$
|0.08
|Average shares outstanding-basic
|2,928,006
Brunswick Bancorp
Roman T. Gumina
Chairman CEO
732-247-5800
