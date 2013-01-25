GEICO marks 10-year milestone with Junior Achievement Program at Burdell-Hunt Elementary School

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Next week, 22 GEICO associates are taking on teaching assignments at Burdell-Hunt Elementary School to assist the Junior Achievement of Georgia, marking its 10-year anniversary with the program. Nearly 400 students enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade will learn the importance of economics during the week of Jan. 28.

“At GEICO, education is a top priority and we take pride in our associates who are willing to share their knowledge and experience with our younger generation,” said Mary Zarcone, GEICO's regional vice president. “We're proud to celebrate 10 years of service with the Junior Achievement of Georgia and look forward to providing resources that help educate our students about financial literacy.”

GEICO associates have served more than 6,000 students at Burdell-Hunt Elementary School, teaching them the Junior Achievement lessons of personal financial literacy, workforce development and economics. This year, 22 associates will also share their own career experiences to demonstrate how everyone has a role to play in a successful economy.

“The Junior Achievement lessons help students become more aware of how their own financial decisions can impact themselves, their families, and the communities in which they live,” said Audrey Kendrick, internal auto damage supervisor for GEICO and one of the volunteers for Junior Achievement. “As a GEICO associate, I am proud to be a part of providing my own personal knowledge to assist the children with economic literacy and independence.”

The Junior Achievement of Georgia works to bring real-world scenarios to students and deliver lessons that equip students with the knowledge and skills to succeed. This year, the organization plans to reach more than 155,000 students across the state of Georgia.

“Junior Achievement of Georgia values its historic and impactful relationship with GEICO in many ways,” said Johnathon Barrett, vice president of the Junior Achievement of Georgia. “GEICO is an American success story that showcases the importance of entrepreneurship and what students can accomplish through perseverance, innovation, and hard work. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for GEICO and its dedicated associates who volunteered their time each year in teaching financial literacy at Burdell-Hunt Elementary School.”

For more information about financial literacy, please visit Being Financially Fit section on GEICO's On Your Own site.