Chris Huskilson, President and CEO, Emera Inc. Press Availability

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 9:16 AM | 1 min read
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Chris Huskilson, President and CEO of Emera, along with Nancy Tower, CEO of Emera Newfoundland and Labrador and Rick Janega, President of Emera Newfoundland and Labrador, will be available this afternoon at 1:30 pm (AST) for questions regarding the filing of the Maritime Link application.

Location:   Westin Nova Scotian, Halifax
Where: Maritime Room
When: 1:30 pm Atlantic Standard Time (AST)
Dial-in details for news media:

Toll-Free: 1-888-789-9572 (for North America only)

Participant Code: 2964280

Instructions:

  • Dial the toll-free Dial-In Number.
  • At the prompt, enter the Participant Code, followed by #.
  • When prompted, state your name, followed by #.

An attendant will direct the participants. If you require technical support, please select *0 for Operator assistance. If you would like to ask a question, please select *1 when prompted by the Operator.

http://www.emeranl.com

Communications, Emera Inc.
Sasha Irving, 902-229-5104
Sasha.Irving@emera.com

