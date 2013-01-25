ManageEngine Firewall Analyzer, EventLog Analyzer Named Finalists in Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named its firewall log and configuration monitoring software, Firewall Analyzer, a finalist for the 2013 Global Excellence Awards in the Most Innovative Security Product (Software) category. Info Security has also named EventLog Analyzer, ManageEngine's IT compliance and event log management software for SIEM, a finalist for the 2013 Global Excellence Awards in the Security Information/Event Management (SIEM) category.

These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products and solutions that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. The winners will be honored in San Francisco on February 27, 2013, during the annual awards dinner and presentation for Info Security's 9th Annual 2013 Global Product Excellence Awards.

Firewall Analyzer is agent-less log analytics and configuration change management software for network security devices. Over 3,500 organizations worldwide use Firewall Analyzer to monitor their network perimeter infrastructure in real time. Security administrators and MSSPs use Firewall Analyzer for end-point security monitoring and analysis, change management, employee Internet monitoring, bandwidth monitoring, capacity planning, policy enforcement, and security and compliance audit reporting. Firewall Analyzer is vendor-agnostic and supports most commercial and open source network firewalls, IDS/IPS, VPNs, proxies and related perimeter security devices.

“We have always believed in staying ahead of the curve both in technology adoption and product innovation,” said Ajay Kumar, product marketing manager, ManageEngine. “This recognition from Info Security Products Guide is a testament of ManageEngine's commitment to help organizations successfully address their IT management and security challenges.”

EventLog Analyzer is award-winning SIEM software used by over 4,500 organizations worldwide to meet IT security audit and log management challenges. EventLog Analyzer lets organizations automate the entire process of managing terabytes of machine-generated logs by collecting, analyzing, searching, reporting and archiving from a central location. In turn, enterprises can mitigate internal threats, conduct log forensics, monitor privileged users and comply with HIPAA, SOX, FISMA, GLBA, PCI and other IT regulatory mandates by intelligently analyzing and reporting on enterprise systems, applications, devices and other custom log events.

“It is an honor to be selected as a finalist by Info Security Products Guide in the security information and event management category,” said Kumar. “This recognition underscores ManageEngine's relentless drive to stay customer focused and deliver a cost-effective SIEM solution for increasingly cost-conscious enterprises.”

EventLog Analyzer and Firewall Analyzer are also finalists for the Best Deployment and Case Studies category in the USA and Asia Pacific, respectively.

For more information on Firewall Analyzer, please visit www.fwanalyzer.com and for EventLog Analyzer, visit www.eventloganalyzer.com. For more information on ManageEngine, please visit http://www.manageengine.com; follow the company blog at http://blogs.manageengine.com, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and on Twitter at @ManageEngine.

