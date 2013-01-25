IPWatchdog Comments on Single Touch's Letter of Notification to Facebook Citing Patent Ownership

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Single Touch Systems, Inc. SITO, a technology based mobile media solutions provider, has been receiving growing interest from the intellectual property (IP) community as the Company has taken various steps to protect its IP rights. Gene Quinn, patent attorney and founder of IPWatchdog, one of the leading sources for news and information in the patent and innovation industries, published an article titled, “Patent Problem on the Horizon for Facebook?” in reference to Single Touch's delivery of a Letter of Notification to Facebook citing the Company's ownership of issued patents directed to advertising and streaming and routing media.

The article provides an IP attorney's perspective on the Letter of Notification and on Single Touch's potential patent claims against Facebook (FB). The article is available at: http://www.ipwatchdog.com/2013/01/22/patent-problem-on-the-horizon-for-facebook/id=33842/

Single Touch Systems, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Single Touch Interactive R & D IP, has a current portfolio of 18 issued and additional pending patents related to mobile search, commerce, advertising and streaming and routing media.

Single Touch Systems, Inc. is a technology based mobile solutions provider serving businesses, advertisers and brands. Through patented technologies and a modular, adaptable platform, Single Touch's multi-channel messaging gateway enables marketers to reach consumers on all types of connected devices, with information that engages interest, drives transactions and strengthens relationships and loyalty. For more information about Single Touch Systems, Inc. visit: www.singletouch.net.

