Research and Markets: Transfusion Medicine Interactive: A Case Study Approach CD-ROM Contains a Large Variety of Over 60 Cases for Users to Experience at Their Own Pace

Transfusion Medicine Interactive, designed to complement the Practical Guide to Transfusion Medicine, is a CD-ROM that serves as an interactive textbook for those interested in understanding the practical aspects of clinical transfusion medicine. This is a handy reference that allows users to take advantage of the interactive benefits of receiving auditory and text feedback while managing complex, multi-part cases presented in a clinical-pathological conference format.
Transfusion Medicine Interactive demonstrates how to reach conclusions from current data and how to proceed in accumulating further data to ensure accurate diagnosis and management of blood banking and transfusion events.
Infinite Learning Potential
- A revolutionary simulator designed to walk the student step-by-step through the interpretation of 12 antibody identification panels, including panels with multiple antibodies and with autoantibodies
Topics of Interest
- compatibility testing and panel interpretation
- blood bank math
- product administration
- adverse effects
- antigens and antibodies
- apheresis
- special topics
This CD-ROM ensures that there is something for everyone:
from medical technology students to physicians and nurses in training and in clinical practice. It is a great resource for medical professionals who are interested in advancing their clinical transfusion medicine training.
