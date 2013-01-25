ñol

Envestnet to Present at the Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 9:10 AM | 1 min read
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Envestnet, Inc. ENV, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference on Thursday, February 7, 2013 at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, CA. The presentation will begin at 10:20 AM PT (1:20 PM ET).

Investors and interested parties can access this presentation by visiting the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.envestnet.com/.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. ENV is a leading provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions to investment advisors. Envestnet's Advisor Suite® software empowers advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practice. Envestnet offers advanced portfolio solutions through its Portfolio Management Consultants Group, Envestnet | PMC®. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting and practice management software. Envestnet | Prima provides institutional-quality research and due diligence on investment and fund managers. Envestnet | Vantage™ gives advisors an in-depth view of clients' investments, empowering them to give holistic, personalized advice. For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com.

Envestnet, Inc.
Investor Relations
312-827-3940
investor.relations@envestnet.com
or
Media Relations
mediarelations@envestnet.com

Posted In: Press Releases