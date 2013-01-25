Celcite supplies COPS Enterprise Software platform to Iusacell in Mexico

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Celcite Management Solutions (www.celcite.com), the world's leading provider of Automatic Intelligent Correlation (AIC) engine and extremely robust Self Optimising Network (SON) software for wireless networks, announced that Iusacell, a leading network operator in Mexico, is now using Celcite's COPS™ enterprise platform to optimise its 2G and 3G networks and to maximise the quality and capacity of its voice and data service.

Iusacell has selected COPS Enterprise Platform, including COPS-Geo and COPS –VIPCare in order to achieve efficient centralised management and automatic optimisation of its network quality and to be able to perform more effective monitoring of its VIP customer experience – one of the most important revenue generators for any cellular network operator. By deploying the COPS platform, Iusacell's RF capacity planning and optimisation teams will benefit from an unprecedented level of control, effective load balancing of traffic in a rapidly increasing data demand environment in Mexico and most importantly will allow Iusacell to focus on its aim of achieving the best possible service quality of an ever evolving and expanding wireless network.

“This new contract with Iusacell further extends Celcite's footprint in the Latin American and emphasizes our commitment towards Latin America region and also reinforces our vision to bring a paradigm shift towards automatic and self-optimising network solutions,” said Rahul Sharma, President & CEO of Celcite. “This is the fourth significant deal that we have announced in this region over the past year, consolidating our position in this important and rapidly growing market.”

“Iusacell's customer base and data traffic is expanding at an exponential rate, and we have to continually not only maintain but improve and deliver world class quality of service,” said Alejandro Delgado, CTO of Grupo Iusacell. Before selecting Celcite's COPS™ platform, Iusacell carried out trials in Mexico City that confirmed the cost and operational benefits of using COPS™, and at present it is the only solution available that is capable of comprehensively addressing current optimisation and network management challenges of extremely complex multi-vendor, multi-technology heterogeneous networks.