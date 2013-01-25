Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Underwriters' Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Senior Housing Properties Trust SNH today announced that the underwriters of its public offering have exercised, in full, their option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 common shares. The sale of the additional common shares and the sale of the original public offering of 10,000,000 common shares are expected to close on Monday, January 28, 2013.

The joint bookrunning managers for this offering are Jefferies, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities. The joint lead managers are BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank. The co-managers are BB&T Capital Markets, Janney Montgomery Scott, JMP Securities and Oppenheimer & Co.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy shares, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The prospectus supplement relating to this offering and related prospectus have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and copies can be obtained by contacting the offices of: Jefferies & Company, Inc., 520 Madison Avenue, 12th floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: (877) 547-6340; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146 or Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York, 10152, by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com, telephone: (800) 326-5897.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS PRESS RELEASE INCLUDES FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 AND OTHER SECURITIES LAWS. THESE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED UPON SNH'S PRESENT BELIEFS AND EXPECTATIONS, BUT THESE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT GUARANTEED. FOR EXAMPLE:

THIS PRESS RELEASE STATES THAT THE SALE OF THE 1,500,000 ADDITIONAL COMMON SHARES AND THE SALE OF THE ORIGINAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 10,000,000 COMMON SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MONDAY, JANUARY 28, 2013. IN FACT, THE CLOSINGS OF THESE SALES ARE SUBJECT TO VARIOUS CONDITIONS CUSTOMARY IN TRANSACTIONS OF THIS TYPE. IF THESE CONDITIONS ARE NOT SATISFIED, THESE SALES MAY NOT CLOSE.

FOR THESE REASONS, AMONG OTHERS, INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE UPON FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.