HCP Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

HCP HCP announced that its Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share on its common stock, compared with $0.50 per share in the previous quarter. The annualized rate of distribution for 2013 is $2.10, compared with $2.00 for 2012, which represents a 5% increase.

The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on February 19, 2013 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 4, 2013.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company's portfolio of assets is diversified among five distinct sectors: senior housing, post-acute/skilled nursing, life science, medical office and hospitals. A publicly traded company since 1985, HCP: (i) was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index; (ii) has increased its dividend per share for 28 consecutive years; and (iii) is the only REIT included in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. For more information regarding HCP, visit the Company's website at www.hcpi.com.