Citi Launches Direct Notifications for Structured Finance Transactions with Bloomberg

Citi has launched a communication and notification service to enable structured finance issuers to communicate key actions directly to investors in real-time via the Bloomberg Professional service.

In its capacity as notification agent for issuers, Citi will deliver automated amendments, waivers and consents and other types of notices directly to investors via CF<GO>, the corporate filing platform available to subscribers to the Bloomberg Professional service - a software platform that provides real-time and historical data, news and analytics. Investors will then be able to access a link to Citi's secure investor reporting website to view notices online in real-time.

Investors are increasingly challenged to efficiently monitor notices on numerous tranches of structured finance issues which can directly impact pricing and liquidity. Until now, investors have relied on indirect notification of actions via third parties. With Citi's Investor Direct Notification Service, investors can be alerted to notices, ensuring they do not miss important notifications that could impact deal monitoring.

“We are pleased to work with Bloomberg to launch Citi's latest extension of our trust and administration services for structured finance issuers and investors,” said Paul Burke, North America Head of Sales, Agency and Trust Services, Citi. “We have a deep understanding of the needs of the participants in the structured finance markets, and we are committed to delivering leading solutions that help increase transparency and liquidity.”

With more than $4 trillion of debt issues under administration, Citi is a leading provider of agency, fiduciary, tender and exchange, depository and escrow services in both developed and emerging markets. Citi's full suite of administration solutions simplifies the issuance and payment process that enables issuers to focus on optimizing financing programs.

“Bloomberg is committed to helping investors increase their due diligence efforts in today's heightened regulatory environment,” said Russel Parentela, Bloomberg's Global Head of Structured Products. “We continuously evaluate opportunities to enhance our platform and deliver increased transparency and efficiency for our clients across markets.”

Through its Securities and Fund Services business, Citi's industry-focused experts provide issuers, investors and intermediaries worldwide with tailored investment services solutions delivered through proven global platforms that feature modular, open architecture. With $13.2 trillion of assets under custody and the industry's largest proprietary network, clients can leverage Citi's local market expertise and global reach to extract value across the entire investment value chain.

Citi Transaction Services, a division of Citi's Institutional Clients Group, offers integrated cash management, trade, and securities and fund services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations around the world. With a network that spans more than 95 countries, Citi's Transaction Services supports over 65,000 clients. As of the fourth quarter of 2012, it held on average $428 billion in liability balances and over $13.2 trillion in assets under custody.

