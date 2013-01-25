Promontory Names Alice Cho as Managing Director

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Promontory Financial Group today announced that it has promoted Alice Cho to Managing Director in the firm's San Francisco office. Promontory is a premier strategy, risk management, regulatory, and compliance consulting firm that works with clients across all financial services sectors.

Alice Cho was promoted to Managing Director of Promontory Financial Group, and is based in the San Francisco office of the Washington, D.C., financial services consulting firm. (Photo: Promontory Financial Group)

“Having worked alongside the financial industry's most important decision makers, Alice has invaluable insight into the rapidly evolving practices in corporate governance and risk management,” said Eugene A. Ludwig, Promontory's founder and chief executive officer. “She has proved to be a smart, seasoned adviser to Promontory's growing list of clients on the West Coast and her promotion is well-deserved. We look forward to her continued contributions to the firm.”

Ms. Cho joined Promontory in 2005 and has served in the roles of Senior Principal and Director. In these roles, her assignments have included running large-scale forensic reviews, assessing the governance practices of a multibank holding company, assisting with developing a tailored program for managing compliance risk for a large bank, and assisting with developing a gap analysis in response to the Federal Reserve's review of incentive compensation. Prior to joining Promontory, Ms. Cho was a Director at BITS, the technology arm of the Financial Services Roundtable. Ms. Cho also served at the Federal Reserve Board as Special Assistant to Vice Chair Alice M. Rivlin, worked in the Bank Supervision and Regulation Division of the Federal Reserve Board, and was the lead analyst of banking issues at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

In the last year, Promontory has attracted a number of leading senior professionals from public and private practice, including William Haraf, the former California Commissioner of Financial Institutions, Tony Murphy, the former CEO, Global Banking and Markets, Americas at HSBC, Patrick Parkinson, the former Director of the Division of Banking Supervision and Regulation for the Federal Reserve Board, Catherine West, the former Associate Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Julie Williams, the former First Senior Deputy Comptroller and Chief Counsel of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency .

Ms. Cho is part of an expanding team of experienced senior regulatory advisers that now includes 45 Managing Directors across 15 global offices.

About Promontory

Promontory Financial Group, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a global consulting firm for financial services companies. The firm specializes in solving regulatory, risk, controls, compliance, governance, capital, and liquidity issues. Promontory has offices in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Denver, and affiliate offices in Brussels, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, Milan, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto. Eugene A. Ludwig, who served as U.S. Comptroller of the Currency under President Clinton, founded Promontory in 2001.

Visit us at www.promontory.com and follow us on Twitter @PromontoryFG.

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130125005076/en/