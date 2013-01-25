Breakwater Equity Partners Files Contempt-of-Court Motion Against LNR

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Breakwater Equity Partners, a commercial real estate consultancy and investment firm, has filed a contempt-of-court motion against special servicer LNR Partners, LLC for allegedly violating the automatic stay provisions of Section 362 of the bankruptcy code (Case 8:12-bk-24593-TA). The motion was filed on behalf of the 35 tenant-in-common owners of the Parkway 400 buildings in Alpharetta, Georgia. Judge Theodor C. Albert of the Santa Ana Bankruptcy Court (Central District of California) will hear the motion. Breakwater alleges that LNR violated the automatic stay by purportedly foreclosing on the property after bankruptcy was filed on January 2nd.

“This is an intentional violation of the automatic stay,” said Phil Jemmett, Breakwater CEO. “LNR has repeatedly flouted the automatic stay provisions of the bankruptcy code. We believe that the court should address this ongoing pattern and practice of renegade behavior. The owners of this property are elderly investors who have been defrauded and are now being victimized a second time.”

“LNR's actions are outrageous,” said Ralph Farinas, one of the tenant-in-common owners. “This is yet another example of the greedy behavior that has become so common with lenders. All we want is an opportunity to save our investment. Most of the investors are depending on this property to provide income for their golden years.”

The 35 tenant-in-common owners purchased Parkway 400 in 2007 for $33.85MM. According to Breakwater Equity Partners, the deal sponsor, Grubb & Ellis, told the mom-and-pop investors that Parkway 400 was a reliable investment that would produce solid dividend distributions. Grubb & Ellis failed to disclose material adverse information related to the investment.

“We are confident that the owners will prevail on this contempt of court motion,” said Jemmett. “We have litigated this issue in other bankruptcies with LNR and it is clear that the law is well settled. Breakwater is committed to protecting these vulnerable investors from predatory lenders.”

