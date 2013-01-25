Research and Markets: The Sub-Saharan Africa Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2011-2016 Features Key Implications for Fixed and Mobile Operators in the Region

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9f4vds/the_subsaharan) has announced the addition of the "The Sub-Saharan Africa telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2011-2016" report to their offering.

The main challenges for operators in Sub-Saharan Africa will be to profitably provide service in price-sensitive markets, and to continue to increase the availability of telecoms services.

Mobile services dominate the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) telecoms market, but mobile penetration rates continue to be lower than elsewhere in the world, so there is still significant growth ahead. Mobile data services represent a relatively small proportion of revenue today, but will become an increasingly important growth driver, as operators upgrade their 3G networks to better support these services.

The Sub-Saharan Africa telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2011-2016 presents Analysys Mason's core forecasts for the SSA region. It analyses the most important trends that are affecting fixed and mobile telecoms services, and assesses the impacts of these trends over the next five years.

This Report provides:

- an analysis of the key trends in the SSA telecoms markets, in terms of both revenue and subscriber numbers

- an in-depth analysis of the various revenue streams (fixed and mobile, voice and non-voice services) and how these contribute to operators' overall revenue

Data set coverage

The data annex of Analysys Mason's The Sub-Saharan Africa telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2011-2016 presents comprehensive forecasts for the following countries: Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Aggregated data for the region as a whole is also included.

The Excel download includes forecasts for connections as well as total and retail revenue for the fixed and mobile markets and the market overall. All revenue information is provided in the local currency unit (LCU) and US dollars. The forecasts for connections (and sites, in the case of fixed services) and revenue are split in the following manner.

