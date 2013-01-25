Hospitals, Healthcare Providers to Benefit from New Premier Agreements for Computed Radiography

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Premier healthcare alliance today announced new agreements for computed radiography have been awarded to Agfa Healthcare Corporation of Greenville, S.C.; Carestream Health Inc. of Rochester, N.Y.; Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, Inc. of Stamford, Conn.; Konica Minolta Medical Imaging USA, Inc. of Wayne, N.J.; and Philips Healthcare, a division of Philips electronics North America Corporation of Bothell, Wash.

Effective January 1, 2013, the agreements are available to acute care and continuum of care members of Premier.

About the Premier healthcare alliance, Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient

