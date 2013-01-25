Canon U.S.A. Expands Developer Support Program for Managed Document Services

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced enhancements to its Developer Support Program with strengthened third-party developer relationships and the addition of new amenities to the program's Premium Membership offering, for enhanced Managed Document Services business. Canon's Developer Support Program enables enterprise clients and third-party developers access to internal Canon resources and technologies in order to help simplify and expand the capabilities of Canon networked office products. By continuing to build relationships with leading 3rd party developers in the managed print industry, Canon's sales channels will have access to additional tools for delivery of managed document services. Utilizing the tools of their choice, it is now easier than ever to maximize fleet management efficiency, configuration and organization in connection with Canon devices.

In addition to continuing to support relationships with third-party developers, Canon has enhanced its Premium Membership Program, providing members with access to enhanced Management Information Base (MIB) information associated with Canon devices. Through Canon's enhanced MIB information, Premium Members are capable of more effectively managing Canon devices and extracting the detailed information required in Managed Document Services engagements.

“Canon U.S.A. is pleased to expand our Developer Support Program to offer members and customers a new level of convenience and flexibility,” said Sam Yoshida, vice president and general manager, Marketing, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A. “As we continue to strengthen our relationships with third-party developers, our channel partners and customers can now receive detailed, valuable information on all of their networked enterprise devices to help improve efficiency across their entire print fleet.”

“Canon U.S.A.'s expanded Developer Support program now provides direct access to the support, tools and services we need to ensure our software delivers accurate and robust information for Canon devices,” said John More, PrintFleet's Chief Technology Officer. “We look forward to building this relationship with Canon and passing the benefits of this collaboration on to the imaging community.”

With these enhancements and additions made to the Developer Support Program, device monitoring and management processes are streamlined, allowing easy access to a higher level of intelligence. Canon Dealers and customers now receive a high level of reporting details on a variety of Canon device families. By maintaining these relationships, third-party developer services seamlessly integrate with Canon devices in an efficient and effective manner.

Along with the enhancement of Canon's Developer Support Program, Premium Membership continues to provide members with access to a variety of resources, including:

Norcross Development Center (NDC) for development, testing and troubleshooting

Virtual private networking (VPN) for NDC devices available if visiting the center is not possible or practical

Support from Canon's technical team

Canon proprietary materials such as Foreign Device Interface Specifications

Canon's third-party developers provide quality print management services, which allow Dealers and customers to easily integrate and customize reporting solutions based on their individual needs and workflows. By supporting a variety of developers, Canon technology is capable of being tightly integrated with a variety of tools used for fleet management, output optimization and the delivery of Managed Document Services.

For more information on Canon's Developer Support Program, including details regarding the tools available to Essential and Premium members, visit http://www.developersupport.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions. With approximately $45.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. CAJ, ranks third overall in U.S. patents registered in 2011† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2012. In 2012, Canon U.S.A. has received the PCMag.com Readers' Choice Award for Service and Reliability in the digital camera and printer categories for the ninth consecutive year, and for camcorders for the past two years. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based consumer service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss.

About PrintFleet

PrintFleet's family of print management software solutions range from simple rapid assessment to advanced, independently hosted print management, offering unparalleled agnostic data collection, data integrity and back end support. Available in multiple languages, PrintFleet's software solution empowers dealers in over 100 countries to entrench their customer relationships and provide total print management solutions for their clients. Globally, PrintFleet's network of dealers has more print and imaging devices under management than any other independent software vendor and is the vendor of choice for print management and supporting business development services. Additional information about PrintFleet can be found at www.printfleet.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.