Momentive Performance Materials Expands Elastomers Distribution Agreement with ChemPoint.com

ChemPoint.com (ChemPoint), the leading technology-enabled distributor of specialty and fine chemicals, today announced that it has expanded its elastomer distribution agreement with Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (Momentive), a leading global provider of silicones and advanced materials. Effective immediately, ChemPoint will distribute the complete elastomer product line in North America, providing customers with marketing, sales, order fulfillment, and technical support. The products include gums, LIM*, LSR, core and specialty rubber, and custom elastomers. Other Momentive Performance Materials products distributed by ChemPoint include organofunctional silanes, urethane additives, and silicone resins.

Momentive Performance Materials offers an extensive portfolio of silicone elastomers, valued for their low toxicity, electrical insulation properties, and resistance to harsh environments, including temperature and weather, as well as other attributes. Momentive's elastomers are used in a wide range of industries to foster the development of innovative products in the automotive, healthcare, aerospace, consumer, and energy markets. Such products include award-winning antimicrobial elastomers that are excellent candidates for use in various healthcare and consumer product applications where microbial infection is a concern, and also ultraviolet light (UV) cure elastomers that are excellent candidates for use in applications where heat cure sensitivity is an issue.

“This expanded agreement is a natural extension of a successful relationship; it brings ChemPoint's extensive experience in specialty products and diverse markets together with Momentive Performance Materials' superior offering of silicone elastomer products,” said Tim Angle, Commercial Leader, Elastomer Sales, at Momentive Performance Materials. “Together, we look forward to the continued delivery of the product and service excellence that our customers need to achieve their own innovation goals.”

“This growth in our partnership is a testament to the success of ChemPoint's innovative business model, and allows us to greatly enhance the products and services offered to our customers, as well as expand our reach into the elastomer processing market space,” commented Rick Hoener, ChemPoint Polymer Business Director. “Extending our partnership with Momentive presents tremendous opportunity for us; we look forward to the continued evolution of our relationship.”

To purchase material, please contact ChemPoint via telephone: 800-485-9569, fax: 425-378-8675, e-mail: orders@chempoint.com, or online: www.chempoint.com. Prospective customers can request samples, and receive immediate technical support by calling 800-485-9569, or by e-mailing sales@chempoint.com.

For more information about Momentive Performance Materials elastomer solutions, please call 800-295-2392 in North America (+607-786-8131 outside of North America) or visit www.momentive.com.

About ChemPoint.com

As the leading technology-driven distributor of specialty and fine chemicals in EMEA, North America, and APAC, ChemPoint.com engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers. From its European, Asian, and North American interaction centers, ChemPoint (www.chempoint.com) provides its partners with marketing, sales, customer service, and order fulfillment solutions for their distinctive business and market needs. ChemPoint is a Univar company. With a network of more than 260 distribution facilities globally, Univar (www.univarcorp.com) is a world leader in chemical distribution.

About Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 70+ year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life. The company delivers science-based solutions, by linking custom technology platforms to opportunities for customers. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC. Additional information is available at www.momentive.com.

About the New Momentive

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC is the ultimate parent company of Momentive Performance Materials Inc. and Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. (collectively, the “new Momentive”). The new Momentive is a global leader in specialty chemicals and materials, with a broad range of advanced specialty products that help industrial and consumer companies support and improve everyday life. The company uses its technology portfolio to deliver tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customers around the world. The new Momentive was formed in 2010 through the combination of entities that indirectly owned Momentive Performance Materials Inc. and Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc. The company is controlled by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC.

*LIM is a registered trademark of Momentive Performance Materials Inc.