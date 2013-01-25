Harris Corporation Awarded $31 Million International Critical Communications System Contract

BOSTON & MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

More than 6,500 emergency responders in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago -- including the military, law enforcement agencies and government officials -- soon will communicate on a single nationwide, state-of-the-art, standards-based Harris Corporation radio system.

Harris HRS, an international communications and information technology company, has been awarded a $31 million contract for a Public Safety Access Point (PSAP) and 800 MHz P25 (Project 25) trunked radio system for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. The Harris public safety solution will be a unified, national secure communications system that is fully interoperable and will seamlessly connect public safety and Armed Forces personnel through the Harris' VIDA® network and Harris Falcon military radios currently in use.

The Harris VIDA network will efficiently utilize the country's existing UHF frequency and provide Trinidad and Tobago's first responders with increased radio coverage.

The solution creates a flexible platform ready for the quick and easy addition of future equipment to meet operational requirements for the Ministry of National Security and other government agencies.

“The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago selected Harris' P25 communication system because it gives us the capabilities we require and uniquely enables us to extend interoperable communications among our military and civilian emergency teams,” said Mr. Glenn Shah, director of Communications Network, Ministry of National Security, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. “With the Harris solution, our first responders, the military and our government agencies will be able to use the latest in digital radio technology to efficiently communicate.”

Harris will replace the existing hybrid public safety communications systems across both Caribbean islands with a single all-digital, robust and reliable PSAP and P25 system. The solution will support the 21st Century Policing Initiative underway.

“Trinidad and Tobago is connecting both public safety and Armed Forces first responders through a single technology solution,” said Steve Marschilok, president, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “With the Harris solution, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is positioned for the next level of emergency communications -- such as nationwide situational awareness, mapping and dispatch -- to effectively coordinate tactical and public safety response.”

In public safety and professional communications, Harris is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets — with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to industry leading multiband, multimode radios, to public safety-grade broadband voice, video and data solutions. Harris has more than 80 years of experience in public safety and professional communications and supports over 500 systems around the world.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 125 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $5.5 billion of annual revenue and more than 15,000 employees — including nearly 6,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the expected value of the program to Harris are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.