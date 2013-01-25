ñol

Research and Markets: 'World Internet Markets: Search - Social Network - Video - Mobile LBS - E-commerce' Database Provides Forecasts up to 2016

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 8:59 AM | 2 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s54bfv/world_internet) has announced the addition of the "World Internet Markets: Search - Social Network - Video - Mobile LBS - E-commerce" report to their offering.

This report provides data and forecasts on the Internet services Markets - uses and revenue, by country and region. It is structured around the following key services: online search, E-Commerce, social networks, online video, mobile apps and LBS, online advertising - both fixed and mobile. It covers Europe, the USA and Asia-Pacific, and analyses the major trends by segment as well as the key players in the market.

- What is the balance between the growth of Internet usage and revenue generation? Is the imbalance widening or narrowing?

- Which regions and countries dominate the Internet market today? Will Asia show the highest growth and eventually dominate the market?

- Who benefits from the current growth? Are we moving towards an oligopoly?

- How will the key uses of the Internet evolve? How is the mobile Internet market evolving?

- What are the trends amongst the leading Internet markets: search engines, advertising, e-commerce, video, social networks, mobile applications and LBS?

- How are the two main revenue generators for the Internet - advertising and direct paid revenue - shaping the market and how will they evolve?

This study ships with its own database providing data & forecasts up to 2016 for all internet markets observed within the report

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s54bfv/world_internet

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Internet and E-Commerce

