Research and Markets: Germany Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2018 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Others

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k9q23q/germany_hospital) has announced the addition of GlobalData's new report "Germany Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2018 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Others" to their offering.

This new report provides key market data on the Germany Hospital Supplies market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories:

- Disposable Hospital Supplies

- Syringes and Needles

- Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment

- Patient Examination Devices

- Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment

- Operating Room Equipment.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.

This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by a team of industry experts.

Scope

- Market size and company share data for Hospital Supplies market categories - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Syringes and Needles, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Patient Examination Devices, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Operating Room Equipment.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Germany Hospital Supplies market.

Key players covered include:

- Cardinal Health, Inc.

- Molnlycke Health Care AB

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Paul Hartmann AG

- 3M Health Care

- Getinge AB

- Ansell Limited

- Invacare Corporation

- Covidien plc

- Kimberly-Clark Corporation

- Medline Industries, Inc.

- Terumo Corporation

- Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

- Geratherm Medical AG

- Stryker Corporation

- Belimed Sauter AG

- Baxter International Inc.

- Sunrise Medical, Inc.

- Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

- Steris Corporation

- Skytron

- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

- BERCHTOLD Holding GmbH

- Permobil AB

- Korea Miura Co., LTD.

Reasons to buy

- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Germany Hospital Supplies competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k9q23q/germany_hospital

Source: GlobalData