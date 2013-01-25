Retail Properties of America, Inc. Announces Over 28,000-Square-Feet of New Leases Signed at Southlake Town Square

SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Retail Properties of America, Inc. RPAI announced today that one of its subsidiaries signed leases totaling over 28,000-square-feet at Southlake Town Square (“Town Square”). The new leases include a 22,000-square-foot lease with Whole Earth Provision Co., a 4,100-square-foot lease with TruFire Kitchen & Bar and a 2,277-square-foot lease with Markham Fine Jewelers.

“Town Square continues to add to its dynamic mix of retail and dining options,” said Jason Kasal, vice president of leasing/leasing director for RPAI Southwest Management LLC. “The continued outsized growth of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the affluent demographics of Southlake continue to make Town Square the location of choice for quality retailers and restauranteurs,” he said.

Trufire offers signature quality familiar food and beverage with a genuine style in a cozy, warm atmosphere. Whole Earth Provision Co. is a popular Texas retailer specializing in clothing and shoes for travel, adventure and fun as well as children's toys, books and clothing. Markham Fine Jewelers is a North Texas third-generation jeweler, which specializes in bridal, designer and custom jewelry and fine Swiss watches.

About RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate company that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers across 35 states. The company is one of the largest owners and operators of shopping centers in the United States. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the company is available at www.rpai.com.

About Southlake Town Square

Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Southlake, Texas, Southlake Town Square is known worldwide as the blue print for success in open air life style urban developments. Opened in 1999 and expanded progressively since that time, the 130-acre Town Square boasts over 120 specialty retail shops and restaurants, a 14 screen Harkins Theatre, an upscale urban Hilton Hotel, offices, city and county government buildings, a U.S. Post Office and residential brownstones.