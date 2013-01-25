Statement by TVB President and CEO Steve Lanzano on Presidential Inauguration Viewership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The TVB (www.tvb.org), the not-for-profit trade association of America's commercial broadcast television industry today issued the following statement from Steve Lanzano, President and CEO of the TVB:

“If Nielsen numbers were votes, broadcast TV would be the big winner on Inauguration Day. Viewers overwhelmingly chose to watch the historic Presidential Inauguration on the major broadcast networks over any other viewing platform. For example, over one million more viewers watched the NBC News coverage of the Inauguration alone than on all of the cable news networks combined. This further confirms that viewers vote with their remotes, and once again the winner is broadcast television by a wide margin.”

About TVB

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association of America's commercial broadcast television industry. Its members include television broadcast groups, advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters, associate members and over 500 individual television stations. TVB actively promotes local media marketing solutions to the advertising community, and in so doing works to develop advertising dollars for the medium's multiple platforms, including on-air, website and mobile. TVB provides a diverse variety of tools and resources, including www.tvb.org, to support its members and to help advertisers make the best use of local ad dollars.