UnionBanCal Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $123 Million, Full Year Net Income of $629 Million

UnionBanCal Corporation (the Company), parent company of San Francisco-based Union Bank, N.A., today reported fourth quarter 2012 results. Net income for the fourth quarter was $123 million, down slightly from $124 million for the prior quarter, and down from $129 million for the year-ago quarter. Higher total revenue and a benefit from the provision for credit losses were offset by higher noninterest expense, which increased primarily due to merger costs related to the acquisition of PCBC.

On December 1, 2012, the Company completed the $1.5 billion purchase of PCBC, a bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. As part of the transaction, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, N.A., was merged with and into the Company's primary subsidiary, Union Bank, N.A. (Union Bank), on December 3, 2012, with Union Bank continuing as the surviving entity. In the transaction, Union Bank acquired $3.8 billion in loans held for investment and $4.7 billion in deposits, as of December 1, 2012.

On October 26, 2012, the Company completed the acquisition of Smartstreet, formerly a division of PNC Bank, N.A., which provides banking services nationwide to homeowners associations (HOA) and community association management companies. In the transaction, Union Bank acquired approximately $1 billion in deposits.

Summary of Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth Quarter Total Revenue

For fourth quarter 2012, total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income) was $889 million, up $46 million, or 5 percent, compared with third quarter 2012. Net interest income increased 2 percent, and noninterest income increased 17 percent. The net interest margin was 3.23 percent, down 9 basis points compared with 3.32 percent for the prior quarter.

Net interest income for fourth quarter 2012 was $668 million, up $14 million, or 2 percent, compared with third quarter 2012. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in loans held for investment, which included organic growth and the PCBC acquisition. The net interest margin declined primarily due to a higher level of interest bearing deposits in banks and a lower yield on securities.

Average total loans, excluding PCI loans, increased $1.9 billion, or 3 percent, compared with third quarter 2012, primarily due to organic growth in commercial and industrial loans and residential mortgage loans, and the PCBC acquisition. Deposit balances grew significantly during the quarter, primarily due to the PCBC and Smartstreet acquisitions. Average interest bearing deposits increased $2.9 billion, or 7 percent, and average noninterest bearing deposits increased $2.3 billion, or 11 percent.

For fourth quarter 2012, noninterest income was $221 million, up $32 million, or 17 percent, compared with third quarter 2012. Higher other noninterest income, which increased primarily due to a gain on the sale of Visa, Inc., Class B common shares and higher gains on the sale of private equity investments, was partially offset by lower gains on the sale of securities.

Compared to fourth quarter 2011, total revenue grew $98 million, with net interest income up 4 percent and noninterest income up 46 percent. Net interest income increased $28 million compared with the year-ago quarter, primarily due to loan growth. The net interest margin declined 6 basis points, primarily due to a higher level of interest bearing deposits in banks and a lower yield on securities.

Average total loans, excluding PCI loans, increased $5.2 billion, or 10 percent, compared with fourth quarter 2011, primarily due to organic growth in commercial and industrial loans and residential mortgage loans, as well as the PCBC acquisition. Average interest bearing deposits increased $3.0 billion, or 7 percent, and average noninterest bearing deposits increased $3.7 billion, or 19 percent.

Noninterest income increased $70 million, or 46 percent, compared with fourth quarter 2011, primarily due to higher other noninterest income and higher net gains on the sale of securities related to portfolio rebalancing activities. Other noninterest income increased primarily due to the fourth quarter 2012 gain on the sale of Visa, Inc., Class B common shares and higher gains on private equity investments.

Fourth Quarter Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for fourth quarter 2012 was $715 million, up $77 million, or 12 percent, compared with third quarter 2012. One-time merger costs and ongoing operating expenses related to acquisitions, primarily the PCBC acquisition, accounted for $56 million of the increase. The remaining $21 million of the increase was primarily due to higher professional and outside services expense, most of which increased due to various regulatory and compliance projects.

Noninterest expense for fourth quarter 2012 was up $96 million, or 16 percent, compared with fourth quarter 2011, primarily due to the same reasons as the sequential quarter increase.

Full Year 2012 Results

For full year 2012, net income was $629 million, compared with net income of $778 million for full year 2011. The $149 million decrease in net income was primarily due to the after-tax effect of a $239 million increase in total provision for credit losses.

Total revenue for full year 2012 was $3.4 billion, an increase of $127 million, or 4 percent, compared with 2011. Net interest income increased $156 million, or 6 percent, primarily due to higher average earning assets and higher interest income on PCI loans. Noninterest income decreased $29 million, or 4 percent. Noninterest expense increased $151 million, or 6 percent, primarily due to a $94 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, which increased primarily due to higher pension expense and merger costs related to acquisitions. The effective tax rate for full year 2012 was 26.5 percent, compared with an effective tax rate of 29.4 percent for 2011. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the impact of tax-exempt income and tax credits on lower pretax income in 2012.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2012, the Company had total assets of $97.0 billion, up $7.3 billion, or 8 percent, compared with December 31, 2011. Loan growth accounted for most of the increase in assets during the year. At December 31, 2012, total deposits were $74.3 billion, up $9.8 billion, or 15 percent, compared with December 31, 2011. Core deposits at December 31, 2012, were $63.8 billion, up $10.9 billion, or 21 percent, compared with December 31, 2011.

Credit Quality

Excluding PCI loans and FDIC covered OREO, nonperforming assets ended the quarter at $520 million, or 0.54 percent of total assets; down from $526 million, or 0.60 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2012; and down from $618 million, or 0.70 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2011.

Excluding PCI loans, net charge-offs were less than $1 million for fourth quarter 2012. This was down from net charge-offs of $40 million, or an annualized 0.29 percent of average total loans, for third quarter 2012, and down from net charge-offs of $29 million, or an annualized 0.21 percent of average total loans, for fourth quarter 2011. Third quarter 2012 included $17 million in residential mortgage and home equity net charge-offs resulting from the implementation of new regulatory guidance.

The total provision for credit losses is comprised of the provision for loan losses and the provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments, which is classified in noninterest expense. In fourth quarter 2012, the provision for loan losses was a benefit of $5 million and the reversal of provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments was a benefit of $10 million, for a total benefit of $15 million for fourth quarter 2012. This compares with a total provision for credit losses of $41 million for third quarter 2012. The primary drivers of the lower provision were lower charge-offs in the consumer loan portfolio, higher net recoveries in the commercial loan portfolio, and improved credit quality across the entire portfolio.

The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans, excluding PCI loans, was 1.31 percent at December 31, 2012, compared with 1.43 percent at September 30, 2012, and 1.67 percent at December 31, 2011. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonaccrual loans, excluding PCI loans, was 162 percent at December 31, 2012, compared with 155 percent at September 30, 2012, and 149 percent at December 31, 2011.

Capital

At December 31, 2012, the Company's stockholder's equity was $12.5 billion, up $929 million, or 8 percent, since December 31, 2011, and tangible common equity was $9.3 billion, up $430 million, or 5 percent, since December 31, 2011. The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 9.92 percent at December 31, 2012, down 28 basis points from 10.20 percent at December 31, 2011, primarily due to the PCBC acquisition. The Basel I Tier 1 common and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were 12.35 percent and 12.44 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2012. Additionally, the Basel I Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.93 percent at December 31, 2012.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as excluding privatization transaction impact, foreclosed asset expense and other credit costs, (reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments, productivity initiative costs and gains, low income housing credit (LIHC) investment amortization expense, expenses of the LIHC consolidated variable interest entities, merger costs related to acquisitions, debt termination fees from balance sheet repositioning, or gains from securities associated with debt termination fees from balance sheet repositioning, which are adjustments from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). These financial measures, as used herein, differ from financial measures reported under GAAP in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses or credits. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information which is important to a proper understanding of the Company's business results. This press release also includes additional capital ratios (the tangible common equity and Basel I Tier 1 common capital ratios) to facilitate the understanding of the Company's capital structure and for use in assessing and comparing the quality and composition of UnionBanCal's capital structure to other financial institutions. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Headquartered in San Francisco, UnionBanCal Corporation is a financial holding company with assets of $97.0 billion at December 31, 2012. Its primary subsidiary, Union Bank, N.A., is a full-service commercial bank providing an array of financial services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. The bank operated 447 branches in California, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Illinois, and New York as well as two international offices, on December 31, 2012. UnionBanCal Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Exhibit 1 Percent Change to As of and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 from December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 2012 2011 Results of operations: Net interest income $ 668 $ 654 $ 659 $ 653 $ 640 2 % 4 Noninterest income 221 189 175 202 151 17 46 Total revenue 889 843 834 855 791 5 12 Noninterest expense 715 638 599 614 619 12 16 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) 174 205 235 241 172 (15 ) 1 (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (5 ) 45 (14 ) (1 ) 7 111 (171 ) Income before income taxes and including noncontrolling interests 179 160 249 242 165 12 8 Income tax expense 60 42 67 51 40 43 50 Net income including noncontrolling interests 119 118 182 191 125 1 (5 ) Deduct: Net loss from noncontrolling interests 4 6 5 4 4 (33 ) - Net income attributable to UnionBanCal Corporation (UNBC) $ 123 $ 124 $ 187 $ 195 $ 129 (1 ) (5 ) Balance sheet (end of period): Total assets $ 96,992 $ 88,185 $ 87,939 $ 92,323 $ 89,676 10 8 Total securities 22,455 22,089 22,890 25,432 24,106 2 (7 ) Total loans held for investment 60,034 55,410 54,291 54,322 53,540 8 12 Core deposits (2) 63,769 55,141 53,378 53,125 52,840 16 21 Total deposits 74,255 65,143 63,443 65,089 64,420 14 15 Long-term debt 5,622 5,540 6,444 5,554 6,684 1 (16 ) UNBC stockholder's equity 12,491 12,437 12,076 11,821 11,562 - 8 Balance sheet (period average): Total assets $ 92,051 $ 87,881 $ 89,479 $ 89,449 $ 87,079 5 6 Total securities 21,903 22,496 24,223 24,265 22,721 (3 ) (4 ) Total loans held for investment 57,242 55,285 54,937 54,149 52,365 4 9 Earning assets 82,776 79,137 80,625 80,503 78,007 5 6 Total deposits 69,601 64,420 64,499 64,425 62,848 8 11 UNBC stockholder's equity 12,559 12,209 11,905 11,621 11,646 3 8 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (3) 0.54 % 0.56 % 0.84 % 0.88 % 0.59 % Return on average UNBC stockholder's equity (3) 3.93 4.03 6.32 6.75 4.39 Return on average assets excluding the impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions (3) (4) 0.68 0.62 0.90 0.93 0.66 Return on average stockholder's equity excluding the impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions (3) (4) 5.93 5.38 8.22 8.73 6.03 Efficiency ratio (5) 80.45 75.61 71.83 71.86 78.27 Adjusted efficiency ratio (5) 70.29 68.37 66.18 68.76 69.12 Net interest margin (3) (6) 3.23 3.32 3.29 3.27 3.29 Capital ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (7) 12.44 % 13.77 % 13.78 % 13.73 % 13.82 % Total risk-based capital ratio (7) 13.93 15.51 15.54 15.77 15.98 Leverage ratio (7) 11.18 12.03 11.58 11.35 11.44 Tier 1 common capital ratio (7) (8) 12.35 13.77 13.78 13.73 13.82 Tangible common equity ratio (9) 9.92 11.46 11.04 10.20 10.20 Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Exhibit 2 Percent Change to As of and for the Year Ended December 31, 2012 from December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2012 2011 2011 Results of operations: Net interest income $ 2,634 $ 2,478 6 % Noninterest income 787 816 (4 ) Total revenue 3,421 3,294 4 Noninterest expense 2,566 2,415 6 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) 855 879 (3 ) (Reversal of) provision for loan losses 25 (202 ) 112 Income before income taxes and including noncontrolling interests 830 1,081 (23 ) Income tax expense 220 318 (31 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 610 763 (20 ) Deduct: Net loss from noncontrolling interests 19 15 27 Net income attributable to UNBC $ 629 $ 778 (19 ) Balance sheet (end of period): Total assets $ 96,992 $ 89,676 8 Total securities 22,455 24,106 (7 ) Total loans held for investment 60,034 53,540 12 Core deposits (2) 63,769 52,840 21 Total deposits 74,255 64,420 15 Long-term debt 5,622 6,684 (16 ) UNBC stockholder's equity 12,491 11,562 8 Balance sheet (period average): Total assets $ 89,716 $ 82,435 9 Total securities 23,216 21,001 11 Total loans held for investment 55,407 49,939 11 Earning assets 80,761 73,610 10 Total deposits 65,743 60,066 9 UNBC stockholder's equity 12,075 10,726 13 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (3) 0.70 % 0.94 % Return on average UNBC stockholder's equity (3) 5.21 7.25 Return on average assets excluding the impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions(3) (4) 0.78 1.03 Return on average stockholders' equity excluding the impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions (3) (4) 7.02 9.85 Efficiency ratio (5) 75.01 73.32 Adjusted efficiency ratio (5) 68.43 66.31 Net interest margin (3) (6) 3.28 3.38 Capital ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (7) 12.44 % 13.82 % Total risk-based capital ratio (7) 13.93 15.98 Leverage ratio (7) 11.18 11.44 Tier 1 common capital ratio (7) (8) 12.35 13.82 Tangible common equity ratio (9) 9.92 10.20 Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Credit Quality (Unaudited) Exhibit 3 Percent Change to As of and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 from December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 2012 2011 Credit Data: (Reversal of) provision for loan losses, excluding FDIC covered loans $ (3 ) $ 43 $ (13 ) $ 1 $ 7 (107 ) % (143 ) % (Reversal of) provision for FDIC covered loan losses not subject to FDIC indemnification (2 ) 2 (1 ) (2 ) - (200 ) (100 ) (Reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments (10 ) (4 ) (1 ) (2 ) 2 (150 ) nm Total (reversal of) provision for credit losses $ (15 ) $ 41 $ (15 ) $ (3 ) $ 9 (137 ) (267 ) Net loans charged off $ 5 $ 42 $ 31 $ 53 $ 28 (88 ) (82 ) Nonperforming assets 616 637 658 706 782 (3 ) (21 ) Criticized loans held for investment (10) 1,277 1,520 1,443 1,620 2,007 (16 ) (36 ) - - Credit Ratios: Allowance for loan losses to: Total loans held for investment 1.09 % 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.30 % 1.43 % Nonaccrual loans 129.47 125.12 118.63 121.35 119.58 Allowance for credit losses to (11) : Total loans held for investment 1.28 1.43 1.45 1.54 1.68 Nonaccrual loans 152.67 148.80 142.20 144.01 140.46 Net loans charged off to average total loans held for investment (3) 0.03 0.30 0.22 0.40 0.21 Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) 1.02 1.15 1.21 1.30 1.46 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.63 0.72 0.75 0.76 0.87 Nonaccrual loans to total loans held for investment 0.84 0.96 1.02 1.07 1.19 Excluding purchased credit-impaired loans and FDIC covered OREO (12): Allowance for loan losses to: Total loans held for investment 1.11 % 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.30 % 1.42 % Nonaccrual loans 137.40 130.29 127.22 129.95 126.26 Allowance for credit losses to (11) : Total loans held for investment 1.31 1.43 1.46 1.54 1.67 Nonaccrual loans 162.05 155.39 152.64 154.55 148.80 Net loans charged off to average total loans held for investment (3) 0.01 0.29 0.21 0.41 0.21 Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and OREO 0.88 0.96 1.01 1.04 1.17 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.54 0.60 0.62 0.61 0.70 Nonaccrual loans to total loans held for investment 0.81 0.92 0.96 1.00 1.12 As of and for the Percent Change to Years Ended December 31, 2012 from December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2012 2011 2011 Credit Data: (Reversal of) provision for loan losses, excluding FDIC covered loans $ 28 $ (200 ) 114 % (Reversal of) provision for FDIC covered loan losses not subject to FDIC indemnification (3 ) (2 ) (50 ) (Reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments (17 ) (29 ) 41 Total (reversal of) provision for credit losses $ 8 $ (231 ) 103 Net loans charged off $ 131 $ 236 (44 ) Nonperforming assets 616 782 (21 ) Credit Ratios: Net loans charged off to average total loans held for investment (3) 0.24 % 0.47 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.63 0.87 Excluding purchased credit-impaired loans and FDIC covered OREO (12): Net loans charged off to average total loans held for investment (3) 0.23 % 0.48 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.54 0.70 Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Exhibit 4 For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 Interest Income Loans $ 642 $ 621 $ 621 $ 606 $ 603 Securities 122 129 134 142 134 Other 3 1 - 2 2 Total interest income 767 751 755 750 739 Interest Expense Deposits 62 56 57 58 57 Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 1 2 3 3 1 Long-term debt 36 39 36 36 41 Total interest expense 99 97 96 97 99 Net Interest Income 668 654 659 653 640 (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (5 ) 45 (14 ) (1 ) 7 Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for loan losses 673 609 673 654 633 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 51 51 52 55 53 Trust and investment management fees 33 29 27 30 31 Trading account activities 33 26 25 31 38 Merchant banking fees 23 24 19 23 22 Securities gains, net 20 41 28 19 - Brokerage commissions and fees 12 11 11 10 10 Card processing fees, net 8 8 8 8 9 Other 41 (1 ) 5 26 (12 ) Total noninterest income 221 189 175 202 151 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 408 356 351 364 347 Net occupancy and equipment 70 65 64 68 71 Professional and outside services 81 54 47 46 55 Intangible asset amortization 19 20 21 21 32 Regulatory assessments 17 14 16 18 15 (Reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments (10 ) (4 ) (1 ) (2 ) 2 Other 130 133 101 99 97 Total noninterest expense 715 638 599 614 619 Income before income taxes and including noncontrolling interests 179 160 249 242 165 Income tax expense 60 42 67 51 40 Net Income including Noncontrolling Interests 119 118 182 191 125 Deduct: Net loss from noncontrolling interests 4 6 5 4 4 Net Income attributable to UNBC $ 123 $ 124 $ 187 $ 195 $ 129

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Exhibit 5 For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2012 2011 Interest Income Loans $ 2,490 $ 2,303 Securities 527 538 Other 6 8 Total interest income 3,023 2,849 Interest Expense Deposits 233 216 Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 9 6 Long-term debt 147 149 Total interest expense 389 371 Net Interest Income 2,634 2,478 (Reversal of) provision for loan losses 25 (202 ) Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for loan losses 2,609 2,680 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 209 206 Trust and investment management fees 119 132 Trading account activities 115 126 Securities gains, net 108 58 Merchant banking fees 89 97 Brokerage commissions and fees 44 47 Card processing fees, net 32 59 Other 71 91 Total noninterest income 787 816 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 1,479 1,385 Net occupancy and equipment 267 267 Professional and outside services 228 209 Intangible asset amortization 81 106 Regulatory assessments 65 69 (Reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments (17 ) (29 ) Other 463 408 Total noninterest expense 2,566 2,415 Income before income taxes and including noncontrolling interests 830 1,081 Income tax expense 220 318 Net Income including Noncontrolling Interests 610 763 Deduct: Net loss from noncontrolling interests 19 15 Net Income attributable to UNBC $ 629 $ 778

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Exhibit 6 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions except for per share amount) 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 1,845 $ 1,237 $ 1,396 $ 1,371 $ 1,419 Interest bearing deposits in banks 3,477 1,703 1,479 3,260 2,764 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 169 32 46 8 12 Total cash and cash equivalents 5,491 2,972 2,921 4,639 4,195 Trading account assets (includes $1 at December 31, 2012; $3 at September 30, 2012; $34 at June 30, 2012; $3 at March 31, 2012; and $14 at December 31, 2011 of assets pledged as collateral) 1,208 1,236 1,237 1,177 1,135 Securities available for sale 21,352 20,907 20,545 23,366 22,833 Securities held to maturity (Fair value: December 31, 2012, $1,135; September 30, 2012, $1,224; June 30, 2012, $2,536; March 31, 2012, $2,278; and December 31, 2011, $1,429) 1,103 1,182 2,345 2,066 1,273 Loans held for investment 60,034 55,410 54,291 54,322 53,540 Allowance for loan losses (653 ) (668 ) (656 ) (704 ) (764 ) Loans held for investment, net 59,381 54,742 53,635 53,618 52,776 Premises and equipment, net 710 637 649 663 684 Intangible assets, net 376 298 318 341 360 Goodwill 2,942 2,457 2,457 2,456 2,457 FDIC indemnification asset 338 401 449 521 598 Other assets 4,091 3,353 3,383 3,476 3,365 Total assets $ 96,992 $ 88,185 $ 87,939 $ 92,323 $ 89,676 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 25,478 $ 21,490 $ 20,777 $ 20,488 $ 20,598 Interest bearing 48,777 43,653 42,666 44,601 43,822 Total deposits 74,255 65,143 63,443 65,089 64,420 Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 1,363 2,091 3,035 6,680 3,683 Long-term debt 5,622 5,540 6,444 5,554 6,684 Trading account liabilities 895 952 976 922 1,040 Other liabilities 2,102 1,763 1,712 1,996 2,019 Total liabilities 84,237 75,489 75,610 80,241 77,846 Equity UNBC Stockholder's Equity: Common stock, par value $1 per share: Authorized 300,000,000 shares; 136,330,830 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012, March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011 136 136 136 136 136 Additional paid-in capital 5,994 5,989 5,985 5,992 5,989 Retained earnings 6,875 6,752 6,628 6,441 6,246 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (514 ) (440 ) (673 ) (748 ) (809 ) Total UNBC stockholder's equity 12,491 12,437 12,076 11,821 11,562 Noncontrolling interests 264 259 253 261 268 Total equity 12,755 12,696 12,329 12,082 11,830 Total liabilities and equity $ 96,992 $ 88,185 $ 87,939 $ 92,323 $ 89,676

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Exhibit 7 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in millions) Balance Expense (6) Rate (3)(6) Balance Expense (6) Rate (3)(6) Assets Loans held for investment: (13) Commercial and industrial $ 20,585 $ 195 3.78 % $ 20,389 $ 192 3.75 % Commercial mortgage 8,814 91 4.12 8,064 81 4.02 Construction 687 8 4.24 650 6 3.76 Lease financing 987 11 4.50 982 10 4.10 Residential mortgage 21,914 220 4.01 21,022 218 4.17 Home equity and other consumer loans 3,527 33 3.79 3,557 34 3.74 Loans, before purchased credit-impaired loans 56,514 558 3.94 54,664 541 3.96 Purchased credit-impaired loans 728 85 46.39 621 80 51.23 Total loans held for investment 57,242 643 4.48 55,285 621 4.49 Securities 21,903 125 2.28 22,496 132 2.34 Interest bearing deposits in banks 3,250 2 0.26 941 - 0.24 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 79 - 0.20 62 - 0.19 Trading account assets 140 - 0.35 228 1 0.53 Other earning assets 162 - 0.49 125 - 0.15 Total earning assets 82,776 770 3.71 79,137 754 3.81 Allowance for loan losses (673 ) (657 ) Cash and due from banks 1,375 1,258 Premises and equipment, net 663 646 Other assets 7,910 7,497 Total assets $ 92,051 $ 87,881 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: Transaction and money market accounts $ 28,988 18 0.25 $ 26,517 15 0.23 Savings 5,436 2 0.14 5,222 2 0.16 Time 11,571 42 1.42 11,361 39 1.39 Total interest bearing deposits 45,995 62 0.53 43,100 56 0.53 Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (14) 1,482 1 0.28 2,541 2 0.25 Long-term debt 5,562 36 2.61 5,963 39 2.57 Total borrowed funds 7,044 37 2.12 8,504 41 1.88 Total interest bearing liabilities 53,039 99 0.74 51,604 97 0.75 Noninterest bearing deposits 23,606 21,320 Other liabilities 2,588 2,494 Total liabilities 79,233 75,418 Equity UNBC Stockholder's equity 12,559 12,209 Noncontrolling interests 259 254 Total equity 12,818 12,463 Total liabilities and equity $ 92,051 $ 87,881 Net interest income/spread (taxable-equivalent basis) 671 2.97 % 657 3.06 % Impact of noninterest bearing deposits 0.23 0.22 Impact of other noninterest bearing sources 0.03 0.04 Net interest margin 3.23 3.32 Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment 3 3 Net interest income $ 668 $ 654 Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Exhibit 8 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in millions) Balance Expense (6) Rate (3)(6) Balance Expense (6) Rate (3)(6) Assets Loans held for investment: (13) Commercial and industrial $ 20,585 $ 195 3.78 % $ 18,268 $ 174 3.77 % Commercial mortgage 8,814 91 4.12 8,086 84 4.12 Construction 687 8 4.24 893 9 3.77 Lease financing 987 11 4.50 1,073 14 5.45 Residential mortgage 21,914 220 4.01 19,298 223 4.61 Home equity and other consumer loans 3,527 33 3.79 3,728 38 4.03 Loans, before purchased credit-impaired loans 56,514 558 3.94 51,346 542 4.20 Purchased credit-impaired loans 728 85 46.39 1,019 63 24.88 Total loans held for investment 57,242 643 4.48 52,365 605 4.60 Securities 21,903 125 2.28 22,721 134 2.36 Interest bearing deposits in banks 3,250 2 0.26 2,591 2 0.26 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 79 - 0.20 61 - 0.16 Trading account assets 140 - 0.35 141 - 0.65 Other earning assets 162 - 0.49 128 - 0.33 Total earning assets 82,776 770 3.71 78,007 741 3.79 Allowance for loan losses (673 ) (780 ) Cash and due from banks 1,375 1,342 Premises and equipment, net 663 678 Other assets 7,910 7,832 Total assets $ 92,051 $ 87,079 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: Transaction and money market accounts $ 28,988 18 0.25 $ 24,763 14 0.22 Savings 5,436 2 0.14 5,338 3 0.17 Time 11,571 42 1.42 12,863 40 1.23 Total interest bearing deposits 45,995 62 0.53 42,964 57 0.51 Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (14) 1,482 1 0.28 2,733 1 0.23 Long-term debt 5,562 36 2.61 6,977 41 2.35 Total borrowed funds 7,044 37 2.12 9,710 42 1.75 Total interest bearing liabilities 53,039 99 0.74 52,674 99 0.74 Noninterest bearing deposits 23,606 19,884 Other liabilities 2,588 2,606 Total liabilities 79,233 75,164 Equity UNBC Stockholder's equity 12,559 11,646 Noncontrolling interests 259 269 Total equity 12,818 11,915 Total liabilities and equity $ 92,051 $ 87,079 Net interest income/spread (taxable-equivalent basis) 671 2.97 % 642 3.05 % Impact of noninterest bearing deposits 0.23 0.20 Impact of other noninterest bearing sources 0.03 0.04 Net interest margin 3.23 3.29 Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment 3 2 Net interest income $ 668 $ 640 Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Exhibit 9 For the Years Ended December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in millions) Balance Expense (6) Rate (3)(6) Balance Expense (6) Rate (3)(6) Assets Loans held for investment: (13) Commercial and industrial $ 20,196 $ 768 3.80 % $ 16,598 $ 650 3.92 % Commercial mortgage 8,357 339 4.06 7,858 335 4.26 Construction 712 30 4.15 1,084 44 4.04 Lease financing 1,001 43 4.30 830 38 4.60 Residential mortgage 20,778 874 4.21 18,562 885 4.77 Home equity and other consumer loans 3,602 138 3.83 3,771 158 4.20 Loans, before purchased credit-impaired loans 54,646 2,192 4.01 48,703 2,110 4.33 Purchased credit-impaired loans 761 304 39.92 1,236 201 16.29 Total loans held for investment 55,407 2,496 4.50 49,939 2,311 4.63 Securities 23,216 534 2.30 21,001 539 2.57 Interest bearing deposits in banks 1,756 4 0.26 2,373 7 0.25 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 67 - 0.21 72 - 0.12 Trading account assets 173 1 0.52 149 1 0.80 Other earning assets 142 - 0.25 76 - 0.73 Total earning assets 80,761 3,035 3.76 73,610 2,858 3.88 Allowance for loan losses (701 ) (933 ) Cash and due from banks 1,318 1,263 Premises and equipment, net 660 689 Other assets 7,678 7,806 Total assets $ 89,716 $ 82,435 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: Transaction and money market accounts $ 26,696 61 0.23 $ 24,434 57 0.23 Savings 5,312 8 0.15 5,226 12 0.23 Time 12,368 164 1.32 11,994 147 1.22 Total interest bearing deposits 44,376 233 0.53 41,654 216 0.52 Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (14) 3,256 9 0.27 2,663 6 0.23 Long-term debt 5,820 147 2.53 6,578 149 2.27 Total borrowed funds 9,076 156 1.72 9,241 155 1.68 Total interest bearing liabilities 53,452 389 0.73 50,895 371 0.73 Noninterest bearing deposits 21,367 18,412 Other liabilities 2,562 2,133 Total liabilities 77,381 71,440 Equity UNBC Stockholder's equity 12,075 10,726 Noncontrolling interests 260 269 Total equity 12,335 10,995 Total liabilities and equity $ 89,716 $ 82,435 Net interest income/spread (taxable-equivalent basis) 2,646 3.03 % 2,487 3.15 % Impact of noninterest bearing deposits 0.21 0.19 Impact of other noninterest bearing sources 0.04 0.04 Net interest margin 3.28 3.38 Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment 12 9 Net interest income $ 2,634 $ 2,478 Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Loans and Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited) Exhibit 10 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 Loans held for investment (period end) Loans held for investment: Commercial and industrial $ 20,827 $ 20,124 $ 19,465 $ 19,429 $ 19,226 Commercial mortgage 9,939 8,293 8,188 8,510 8,175 Construction 627 678 613 776 870 Lease financing 1,104 962 994 1,023 965 Total commercial portfolio 32,497 30,057 29,260 29,738 29,236 Residential mortgage 22,705 21,335 20,729 20,081 19,625 Home equity and other consumer loans 3,647 3,494 3,604 3,654 3,730 Total consumer portfolio 26,352 24,829 24,333 23,735 23,355 Loans held for investment, before purchased credit-impaired loans 58,849 54,886 53,593 53,473 52,591 Purchased credit-impaired loans 1,185 524 698 849 949 Total loans held for investment $ 60,034 $ 55,410 $ 54,291 $ 54,322 $ 53,540 Nonperforming Assets (period end) Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 48 $ 36 $ 75 $ 71 $ 127 Commercial mortgage 65 91 101 120 139 Construction - - - 16 16 Total commercial portfolio 113 127 176 207 282 Residential mortgage 306 325 293 301 285 Home equity and other consumer loans 56 52 44 26 24 Total consumer portfolio 362 377 337 327 309 Nonaccrual loans, before purchased credit-impaired loans 475 504 513 534 591 Purchased credit-impaired loans 30 30 40 46 47 Total nonaccrual loans 505 534 553 580 638 OREO 45 22 26 24 27 FDIC covered OREO 66 81 79 102 117 Total nonperforming assets $ 616 $ 637 $ 658 $ 706 $ 782 Total nonperforming assets, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans and FDIC covered OREO $ 520 $ 526 $ 539 $ 558 $ 618 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (15) $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 2 $ 1 Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) Exhibit 11 As of and for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses Balance, beginning of period $ 668 $ 656 $ 704 $ 764 $ 768 (Reversal of) provision for loan losses, excluding FDIC covered loans (3 ) 43 (13 ) 1 7 (Reversal of) provision for FDIC covered loan losses not subject to FDIC indemnification (2 ) 2 (1 ) (2 ) - Increase (decrease) in allowance covered by FDIC indemnification (4 ) 8 (3 ) (6 ) - Other (16) (1 ) 1 - - 17 Loans charged off: Commercial and industrial (6 ) (12 ) (10 ) (34 ) (7 ) Commercial mortgage (3 ) (1 ) (5 ) (6 ) (14 ) Construction - - (11 ) - - Lease financing - - - - (14 ) Total commercial portfolio (9 ) (13 ) (26 ) (40 ) (35 ) Residential mortgage (6 ) (22 ) (9 ) (12 ) (9 ) Home equity and other consumer loans (9 ) (19 ) (7 ) (11 ) (10 ) Total consumer portfolio (15 ) (41 ) (16 ) (23 ) (19 ) FDIC covered loans (8 ) (3 ) (2 ) - - Total loans charged off (32 ) (57 ) (44 ) (63 ) (54 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial and industrial 6 7 8 4 8 Commercial mortgage 10 5 - 3 15 Construction 2 1 5 1 2 Lease financing 5 - - - - Total commercial portfolio 23 13 13 8 25 Home equity and other consumer loans 1 1 - 1 - Total consumer portfolio 1 1 - 1 - FDIC covered loans 3 1 - 1 1 Total recoveries of loans previously charged off 27 15 13 10 26 Net loans charged off (5 ) (42 ) (31 ) (53 ) (28 ) Ending balance of allowance for loan losses 653 668 656 704 764 Allowance for losses on off-balance sheet commitments 117 126 130 131 133 Total allowance for credit losses $ 770 $ 794 $ 786 $ 835 $ 897 Components of allowance for loan losses: Allowance for loan losses, excluding allowance on purchased credit-impaired loans $ 652 $ 656 $ 652 $ 694 $ 747 Allowance for loan losses on purchased credit-impaired loans 1 12 4 10 17 Total allowance for loan losses $ 653 $ 668 $ 656 $ 704 $ 764 Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Securities Available for Sale (Unaudited) Exhibit 12 Fair Value Fair Value December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 Amount Change from % Change from Amortized Fair Amortized Fair September 30, September 30, (Dollars in millions) Cost Value Cost Value 2012 2012 U.S. government sponsored agencies $ 866 $ 885 $ 2,599 $ 2,629 $ (1,744 ) (66 ) % Residential mortgage-backed securities: U.S. government and government sponsored agencies 13,104 13,333 11,687 11,970 1,363 11 Privately issued 445 443 505 498 (55 ) (11 ) Commercial mortgage-backed securities 2,863 2,971 2,251 2,361 610 26 Collateralized loan obligations 1,996 1,959 1,652 1,590 369 23 Other debt securities 1,783 1,742 1,804 1,755 (13 ) (1 ) Equity securities 19 19 104 104 (85 ) (82 ) Total securities available for sale $ 21,076 $ 21,352 $ 20,602 $ 20,907 $ 445 2 %

UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Exhibit 13 The following table presents a reconciliation between certain Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) amounts and specific non-GAAP measures as used to compute selected non-GAAP financial ratios. As of and for the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 2012 2011 Net income attributable to UNBC $ 123 $ 124 $ 187 $ 195 $ 129 $ 629 $ 778 Adjustments for merger costs related to acquisitions, net of tax 26 3 2 1 - 32 14 Net adjustments for privatization transaction, net of tax 2 5 7 6 10 20 29 Net income attributable to UNBC, excluding impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions $ 151 $ 132 $ 196 $ 202 $ 139 $ 681 $ 821 Average total assets $ 92,051 $ 87,881 $ 89,479 $ 89,449 $ 87,079 $ 89,716 $ 82,435 Net adjustments related to privatization transaction 2,345 2,359 2,377 2,394 2,419 2,368 2,448 Average total assets, excluding impact of privatization transaction $ 89,706 $ 85,522 $ 87,102 $ 87,055 $ 84,660 $ 87,348 $ 79,987 Return on average assets (3) 0.54 % 0.56 % 0.84 % 0.88 % 0.59 % 0.70 % 0.94 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions (3) (4) 0.68 0.62 0.90 0.93 0.66 0.78 1.03 Average UNBC stockholder's equity $ 12,559 $ 12,209 $ 11,905 $ 11,621 $ 11,646 $ 12,075 $ 10,726 Adjustments for merger costs related to acquisitions (15 ) (5 ) (2 ) - - (6 ) - Net adjustments for privatization transaction 2,360 2,366 2,371 2,375 2,380 2,368 2,388 Average UNBC stockholder's equity, excluding impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions $ 10,214 $ 9,848 $ 9,536 $ 9,246 $ 9,266 $ 9,713 $ 8,338 Return on average UNBC stockholder's equity (3) 3.93 % 4.03 % 6.32 % 6.75 % 4.39 % 5.21 % 7.25 % Return on average UNBC stockholder's equity, excluding impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions(3) (4) 5.93 5.38 8.22 8.73 6.03 7.02 9.85 Noninterest expense $ 715 $ 638 $ 599 $ 614 $ 619 $ 2,566 $ 2,415 Less: Foreclosed asset expense and other credit costs 6 - 1 1 3 8 12 Less: (Reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments (10 ) (4 ) (1 ) (2 ) 2 (17 ) (29 ) Less: Productivity initiative costs 19 10 2 6 14 37 56 Less: Low income housing credit (LIHC) investment amortization expense 17 15 18 13 23 63 69 Less: Expenses of the LIHC consolidated VIEs 6 10 8 7 6 31 24 Less: Merger costs related to acquisitions 43 6 3 1 - 53 24 Less: Net adjustments related to privatization transaction 17 21 21 22 32 81 109 Less: Debt termination fees from balance sheet repositioning - 30 - - - 30 - Noninterest expense, as adjusted (a) $ 617 $ 550 $ 547 $ 566 $ 539 $ 2,280 $ 2,150 Total revenue $ 889 $ 843 $ 834 $ 855 $ 791 $ 3,421 $ 3,294 Add: Net interest income taxable-equivalent adjustment 3 3 3 3 2 12 9 Less: Productivity initiative gains - - - 23 - 23 - Less: Accretion related to privatization-related fair value adjustments 15 12 10 11 15 48 62 Less: Gains from securities associated with debt termination fees from balance sheet repositioning - 30 - - - 30 - Total revenue, as adjusted (b) $ 877 $ 804 $ 827 $ 824 $ 778 $ 3,332 $ 3,241 Adjusted efficiency ratio (a)/(b) (5) 70.29 68.37 66.18 68.76 69.12 68.43 66.31 Total UNBC stockholder's equity $ 12,491 $ 12,437 $ 12,076 $ 11,821 $ 11,562 Less: Goodwill 2,942 2,457 2,457 2,456 2,457 Less: Intangible assets, except mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) 373 298 318 341 360 Less: Deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and intangible assets (129 ) (117 ) (115 ) (123 ) (130 ) Tangible common equity (c) $ 9,305 $ 9,799 $ 9,416 $ 9,147 $ 8,875 Tier 1 capital, determined in accordance with regulatory requirements $ 9,864 $ 10,196 $ 10,049 $ 9,853 $ 9,641 Less: Trust preferred securities 66 - - - - Tier 1 common equity (d) $ 9,798 $ 10,196 $ 10,049 $ 9,853 $ 9,641 Total assets $ 96,992 $ 88,185 $ 87,939 $ 92,323 $ 89,676 Less: Goodwill 2,942 2,457 2,457 2,456 2,457 Less: Intangible assets, except MSRs 373 298 318 341 360 Less: Deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and intangible assets (129 ) (117 ) (115 ) (123 ) (130 ) Tangible assets (e) $ 93,806 $ 85,547 $ 85,279 $ 89,649 $ 86,989 Risk-weighted assets, determined in accordance with regulatory requirements (f) (7) $ 79,321 $ 74,065 $ 72,905 $ 71,752 $ 69,738 Tangible common equity ratio (c)/(e) (9) 9.92 % 11.46 % 11.04 % 10.20 % 10.20 % Tier 1 common capital ratio (d)/(f) (7) (8) 12.35 13.77 13.78 13.73 13.82 Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.