UnionBanCal Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $123 Million, Full Year Net Income of $629 Million

UnionBanCal Corporation (the Company), parent company of San Francisco-based Union Bank, N.A., today reported fourth quarter 2012 results. Net income for the fourth quarter was $123 million, down slightly from $124 million for the prior quarter, and down from $129 million for the year-ago quarter. Higher total revenue and a benefit from the provision for credit losses were offset by higher noninterest expense, which increased primarily due to merger costs related to the acquisition of PCBC.
On December 1, 2012, the Company completed the $1.5 billion purchase of PCBC, a bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. As part of the transaction, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, N.A., was merged with and into the Company's primary subsidiary, Union Bank, N.A. (Union Bank), on December 3, 2012, with Union Bank continuing as the surviving entity. In the transaction, Union Bank acquired $3.8 billion in loans held for investment and $4.7 billion in deposits, as of December 1, 2012.
On October 26, 2012, the Company completed the acquisition of Smartstreet, formerly a division of PNC Bank, N.A., which provides banking services nationwide to homeowners associations (HOA) and community association management companies. In the transaction, Union Bank acquired approximately $1 billion in deposits.
Summary of Fourth Quarter Results
Fourth Quarter Total Revenue
For fourth quarter 2012, total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income) was $889 million, up $46 million, or 5 percent, compared with third quarter 2012. Net interest income increased 2 percent, and noninterest income increased 17 percent. The net interest margin was 3.23 percent, down 9 basis points compared with 3.32 percent for the prior quarter.
Net interest income for fourth quarter 2012 was $668 million, up $14 million, or 2 percent, compared with third quarter 2012. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in loans held for investment, which included organic growth and the PCBC acquisition. The net interest margin declined primarily due to a higher level of interest bearing deposits in banks and a lower yield on securities.
Average total loans, excluding PCI loans, increased $1.9 billion, or 3 percent, compared with third quarter 2012, primarily due to organic growth in commercial and industrial loans and residential mortgage loans, and the PCBC acquisition. Deposit balances grew significantly during the quarter, primarily due to the PCBC and Smartstreet acquisitions. Average interest bearing deposits increased $2.9 billion, or 7 percent, and average noninterest bearing deposits increased $2.3 billion, or 11 percent.
For fourth quarter 2012, noninterest income was $221 million, up $32 million, or 17 percent, compared with third quarter 2012. Higher other noninterest income, which increased primarily due to a gain on the sale of Visa, Inc., Class B common shares and higher gains on the sale of private equity investments, was partially offset by lower gains on the sale of securities.
Compared to fourth quarter 2011, total revenue grew $98 million, with net interest income up 4 percent and noninterest income up 46 percent. Net interest income increased $28 million compared with the year-ago quarter, primarily due to loan growth. The net interest margin declined 6 basis points, primarily due to a higher level of interest bearing deposits in banks and a lower yield on securities.
Average total loans, excluding PCI loans, increased $5.2 billion, or 10 percent, compared with fourth quarter 2011, primarily due to organic growth in commercial and industrial loans and residential mortgage loans, as well as the PCBC acquisition. Average interest bearing deposits increased $3.0 billion, or 7 percent, and average noninterest bearing deposits increased $3.7 billion, or 19 percent.
Noninterest income increased $70 million, or 46 percent, compared with fourth quarter 2011, primarily due to higher other noninterest income and higher net gains on the sale of securities related to portfolio rebalancing activities. Other noninterest income increased primarily due to the fourth quarter 2012 gain on the sale of Visa, Inc., Class B common shares and higher gains on private equity investments.
Fourth Quarter Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for fourth quarter 2012 was $715 million, up $77 million, or 12 percent, compared with third quarter 2012. One-time merger costs and ongoing operating expenses related to acquisitions, primarily the PCBC acquisition, accounted for $56 million of the increase. The remaining $21 million of the increase was primarily due to higher professional and outside services expense, most of which increased due to various regulatory and compliance projects.
Noninterest expense for fourth quarter 2012 was up $96 million, or 16 percent, compared with fourth quarter 2011, primarily due to the same reasons as the sequential quarter increase.
Full Year 2012 Results
For full year 2012, net income was $629 million, compared with net income of $778 million for full year 2011. The $149 million decrease in net income was primarily due to the after-tax effect of a $239 million increase in total provision for credit losses.
Total revenue for full year 2012 was $3.4 billion, an increase of $127 million, or 4 percent, compared with 2011. Net interest income increased $156 million, or 6 percent, primarily due to higher average earning assets and higher interest income on PCI loans. Noninterest income decreased $29 million, or 4 percent. Noninterest expense increased $151 million, or 6 percent, primarily due to a $94 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, which increased primarily due to higher pension expense and merger costs related to acquisitions. The effective tax rate for full year 2012 was 26.5 percent, compared with an effective tax rate of 29.4 percent for 2011. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the impact of tax-exempt income and tax credits on lower pretax income in 2012.
Balance Sheet
At December 31, 2012, the Company had total assets of $97.0 billion, up $7.3 billion, or 8 percent, compared with December 31, 2011. Loan growth accounted for most of the increase in assets during the year. At December 31, 2012, total deposits were $74.3 billion, up $9.8 billion, or 15 percent, compared with December 31, 2011. Core deposits at December 31, 2012, were $63.8 billion, up $10.9 billion, or 21 percent, compared with December 31, 2011.
Credit Quality
Excluding PCI loans and FDIC covered OREO, nonperforming assets ended the quarter at $520 million, or 0.54 percent of total assets; down from $526 million, or 0.60 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2012; and down from $618 million, or 0.70 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2011.
Excluding PCI loans, net charge-offs were less than $1 million for fourth quarter 2012. This was down from net charge-offs of $40 million, or an annualized 0.29 percent of average total loans, for third quarter 2012, and down from net charge-offs of $29 million, or an annualized 0.21 percent of average total loans, for fourth quarter 2011. Third quarter 2012 included $17 million in residential mortgage and home equity net charge-offs resulting from the implementation of new regulatory guidance.
The total provision for credit losses is comprised of the provision for loan losses and the provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments, which is classified in noninterest expense. In fourth quarter 2012, the provision for loan losses was a benefit of $5 million and the reversal of provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments was a benefit of $10 million, for a total benefit of $15 million for fourth quarter 2012. This compares with a total provision for credit losses of $41 million for third quarter 2012. The primary drivers of the lower provision were lower charge-offs in the consumer loan portfolio, higher net recoveries in the commercial loan portfolio, and improved credit quality across the entire portfolio.
The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans, excluding PCI loans, was 1.31 percent at December 31, 2012, compared with 1.43 percent at September 30, 2012, and 1.67 percent at December 31, 2011. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonaccrual loans, excluding PCI loans, was 162 percent at December 31, 2012, compared with 155 percent at September 30, 2012, and 149 percent at December 31, 2011.
Capital
At December 31, 2012, the Company's stockholder's equity was $12.5 billion, up $929 million, or 8 percent, since December 31, 2011, and tangible common equity was $9.3 billion, up $430 million, or 5 percent, since December 31, 2011. The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 9.92 percent at December 31, 2012, down 28 basis points from 10.20 percent at December 31, 2011, primarily due to the PCBC acquisition. The Basel I Tier 1 common and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were 12.35 percent and 12.44 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2012. Additionally, the Basel I Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.93 percent at December 31, 2012.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as excluding privatization transaction impact, foreclosed asset expense and other credit costs, (reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments, productivity initiative costs and gains, low income housing credit (LIHC) investment amortization expense, expenses of the LIHC consolidated variable interest entities, merger costs related to acquisitions, debt termination fees from balance sheet repositioning, or gains from securities associated with debt termination fees from balance sheet repositioning, which are adjustments from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). These financial measures, as used herein, differ from financial measures reported under GAAP in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses or credits. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information which is important to a proper understanding of the Company's business results. This press release also includes additional capital ratios (the tangible common equity and Basel I Tier 1 common capital ratios) to facilitate the understanding of the Company's capital structure and for use in assessing and comparing the quality and composition of UnionBanCal's capital structure to other financial institutions. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
Headquartered in San Francisco, UnionBanCal Corporation is a financial holding company with assets of $97.0 billion at December 31, 2012. Its primary subsidiary, Union Bank, N.A., is a full-service commercial bank providing an array of financial services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. The bank operated 447 branches in California, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Illinois, and New York as well as two international offices, on December 31, 2012. UnionBanCal Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG, NYSE: MTU), one of the world's largest financial organizations. Visit www.unionbank.com for more information.
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 1
|Percent Change to
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2012 from
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in millions)
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Results of operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|668
|$
|654
|$
|659
|$
|653
|$
|640
|2
|%
|4
|Noninterest income
|221
|189
|175
|202
|151
|17
|46
|Total revenue
|889
|843
|834
|855
|791
|5
|12
|Noninterest expense
|715
|638
|599
|614
|619
|12
|16
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)
|174
|205
|235
|241
|172
|(15
|)
|1
|(Reversal of) provision for loan losses
|(5
|)
|45
|(14
|)
|(1
|)
|7
|111
|(171
|)
|
Income before income taxes and including noncontrolling interests
|179
|160
|249
|242
|165
|12
|8
|Income tax expense
|60
|42
|67
|51
|40
|43
|50
|
Net income including noncontrolling interests
|119
|118
|182
|191
|125
|1
|(5
|)
|Deduct: Net loss from noncontrolling interests
|4
|6
|5
|4
|4
|(33
|)
|-
|
Net income attributable to UnionBanCal Corporation (UNBC)
|$
|123
|$
|124
|$
|187
|$
|195
|$
|129
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|Balance sheet (end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|96,992
|$
|88,185
|$
|87,939
|$
|92,323
|$
|89,676
|10
|8
|Total securities
|22,455
|22,089
|22,890
|25,432
|24,106
|2
|(7
|)
|Total loans held for investment
|60,034
|55,410
|54,291
|54,322
|53,540
|8
|12
|Core deposits (2)
|63,769
|55,141
|53,378
|53,125
|52,840
|16
|21
|Total deposits
|74,255
|65,143
|63,443
|65,089
|64,420
|14
|15
|Long-term debt
|5,622
|5,540
|6,444
|5,554
|6,684
|1
|(16
|)
|UNBC stockholder's equity
|12,491
|12,437
|12,076
|11,821
|11,562
|-
|8
|Balance sheet (period average):
|Total assets
|$
|92,051
|$
|87,881
|$
|89,479
|$
|89,449
|$
|87,079
|5
|6
|Total securities
|21,903
|22,496
|24,223
|24,265
|22,721
|(3
|)
|(4
|)
|Total loans held for investment
|57,242
|55,285
|54,937
|54,149
|52,365
|4
|9
|Earning assets
|82,776
|79,137
|80,625
|80,503
|78,007
|5
|6
|Total deposits
|69,601
|64,420
|64,499
|64,425
|62,848
|8
|11
|UNBC stockholder's equity
|12,559
|12,209
|11,905
|11,621
|11,646
|3
|8
|Performance ratios:
|Return on average assets (3)
|0.54
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.59
|%
|Return on average UNBC stockholder's equity (3)
|3.93
|4.03
|6.32
|6.75
|4.39
|
Return on average assets excluding the impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions (3) (4)
|0.68
|0.62
|0.90
|0.93
|0.66
|
Return on average stockholder's equity excluding the impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions (3) (4)
|5.93
|5.38
|8.22
|8.73
|6.03
|Efficiency ratio (5)
|80.45
|75.61
|71.83
|71.86
|78.27
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (5)
|70.29
|68.37
|66.18
|68.76
|69.12
|Net interest margin (3) (6)
|3.23
|3.32
|3.29
|3.27
|3.29
|Capital ratios:
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (7)
|12.44
|%
|13.77
|%
|13.78
|%
|13.73
|%
|13.82
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio (7)
|13.93
|15.51
|15.54
|15.77
|15.98
|Leverage ratio (7)
|11.18
|12.03
|11.58
|11.35
|11.44
|Tier 1 common capital ratio (7) (8)
|12.35
|13.77
|13.78
|13.73
|13.82
|Tangible common equity ratio (9)
|9.92
|11.46
|11.04
|10.20
|10.20
|Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 2
|Percent Change to
|As of and for the Year Ended
|December 31, 2012 from
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in millions)
|2012
|2011
|2011
|Results of operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|2,634
|$
|2,478
|6
|%
|Noninterest income
|787
|816
|(4
|)
|Total revenue
|3,421
|3,294
|4
|Noninterest expense
|2,566
|2,415
|6
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)
|855
|879
|(3
|)
|(Reversal of) provision for loan losses
|25
|(202
|)
|112
|
Income before income taxes and including noncontrolling interests
|830
|1,081
|(23
|)
|Income tax expense
|220
|318
|(31
|)
|Net income including noncontrolling interests
|610
|763
|(20
|)
|Deduct: Net loss from noncontrolling interests
|19
|15
|27
|Net income attributable to UNBC
|$
|629
|$
|778
|(19
|)
|Balance sheet (end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|96,992
|$
|89,676
|8
|Total securities
|22,455
|24,106
|(7
|)
|Total loans held for investment
|60,034
|53,540
|12
|Core deposits (2)
|63,769
|52,840
|21
|Total deposits
|74,255
|64,420
|15
|Long-term debt
|5,622
|6,684
|(16
|)
|UNBC stockholder's equity
|12,491
|11,562
|8
|Balance sheet (period average):
|Total assets
|$
|89,716
|$
|82,435
|9
|Total securities
|23,216
|21,001
|11
|Total loans held for investment
|55,407
|49,939
|11
|Earning assets
|80,761
|73,610
|10
|Total deposits
|65,743
|60,066
|9
|UNBC stockholder's equity
|12,075
|10,726
|13
|Performance ratios:
|Return on average assets (3)
|0.70
|%
|0.94
|%
|Return on average UNBC stockholder's equity (3)
|5.21
|7.25
|
Return on average assets excluding the impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions(3) (4)
|0.78
|1.03
|
Return on average stockholders' equity excluding the impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions (3) (4)
|7.02
|9.85
|Efficiency ratio (5)
|75.01
|73.32
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (5)
|68.43
|66.31
|Net interest margin (3) (6)
|3.28
|3.38
|Capital ratios:
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (7)
|12.44
|%
|13.82
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio (7)
|13.93
|15.98
|Leverage ratio (7)
|11.18
|11.44
|Tier 1 common capital ratio (7) (8)
|12.35
|13.82
|Tangible common equity ratio (9)
|9.92
|10.20
|Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Credit Quality (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 3
|Percent Change to
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2012 from
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in millions)
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Credit Data:
|(Reversal of) provision for loan losses, excluding FDIC covered loans
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|43
|$
|(13
|)
|$
|1
|$
|7
|(107
|)
|%
|(143
|)
|%
|(Reversal of) provision for FDIC covered loan losses not subject to FDIC indemnification
|(2
|)
|2
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|-
|(200
|)
|(100
|)
|(Reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments
|(10
|)
|(4
|)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|2
|(150
|)
|nm
|Total (reversal of) provision for credit losses
|$
|(15
|)
|$
|41
|$
|(15
|)
|$
|(3
|)
|$
|9
|(137
|)
|(267
|)
|Net loans charged off
|$
|5
|$
|42
|$
|31
|$
|53
|$
|28
|(88
|)
|(82
|)
|Nonperforming assets
|616
|637
|658
|706
|782
|(3
|)
|(21
|)
|Criticized loans held for investment (10)
|1,277
|1,520
|1,443
|1,620
|2,007
|(16
|)
|(36
|)
|-
|-
|Credit Ratios:
|Allowance for loan losses to:
|Total loans held for investment
|1.09
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.43
|%
|Nonaccrual loans
|129.47
|125.12
|118.63
|121.35
|119.58
|Allowance for credit losses to (11) :
|Total loans held for investment
|1.28
|1.43
|1.45
|1.54
|1.68
|Nonaccrual loans
|152.67
|148.80
|142.20
|144.01
|140.46
|Net loans charged off to average total loans held for investment (3)
|0.03
|0.30
|0.22
|0.40
|0.21
|
Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and Other Real Estate Owned (OREO)
|1.02
|1.15
|1.21
|1.30
|1.46
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.63
|0.72
|0.75
|0.76
|0.87
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans held for investment
|0.84
|0.96
|1.02
|1.07
|1.19
|Excluding purchased credit-impaired loans and FDIC covered OREO (12):
|Allowance for loan losses to:
|Total loans held for investment
|1.11
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.42
|%
|Nonaccrual loans
|137.40
|130.29
|127.22
|129.95
|126.26
|Allowance for credit losses to (11) :
|Total loans held for investment
|1.31
|1.43
|1.46
|1.54
|1.67
|Nonaccrual loans
|162.05
|155.39
|152.64
|154.55
|148.80
|Net loans charged off to average total loans held for investment (3)
|0.01
|0.29
|0.21
|0.41
|0.21
|
Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and OREO
|0.88
|0.96
|1.01
|1.04
|1.17
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.54
|0.60
|0.62
|0.61
|0.70
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans held for investment
|0.81
|0.92
|0.96
|1.00
|1.12
|
|
As of and for the
|
Percent Change to
|
Years Ended
|December 31, 2012 from
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in millions)
|2012
|2011
|2011
|Credit Data:
|(Reversal of) provision for loan losses, excluding FDIC covered loans
|$
|28
|$
|(200
|)
|
|
114
|
%
|
|(Reversal of) provision for FDIC covered loan losses not subject to FDIC indemnification
|(3
|)
|(2
|)
|
|
(50
|
)
|(Reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments
|(17
|)
|(29
|)
|
|
41
|Total (reversal of) provision for credit losses
|$
|8
|$
|(231
|)
|
|
103
|Net loans charged off
|$
|131
|$
|236
|
|
(44
|
)
|Nonperforming assets
|616
|782
|
|
(21
|
)
|Credit Ratios:
|Net loans charged off to average total loans held for investment (3)
|0.24
|%
|0.47
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.63
|0.87
|Excluding purchased credit-impaired loans and FDIC covered OREO (12):
|Net loans charged off to average total loans held for investment (3)
|0.23
|%
|0.48
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.54
|0.70
|Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 4
|For the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in millions)
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|Interest Income
|Loans
|$
|642
|$
|621
|$
|621
|$
|606
|$
|603
|Securities
|122
|129
|134
|142
|134
|Other
|3
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Total interest income
|767
|751
|755
|750
|739
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|62
|56
|57
|58
|57
|Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|Long-term debt
|36
|39
|36
|36
|41
|Total interest expense
|99
|97
|96
|97
|99
|Net Interest Income
|668
|654
|659
|653
|640
|(Reversal of) provision for loan losses
|(5
|)
|45
|(14
|)
|(1
|)
|7
|Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for loan losses
|673
|609
|673
|654
|633
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|51
|51
|52
|55
|53
|Trust and investment management fees
|33
|29
|27
|30
|31
|Trading account activities
|33
|26
|25
|31
|38
|Merchant banking fees
|23
|24
|19
|23
|22
|Securities gains, net
|20
|41
|28
|19
|-
|Brokerage commissions and fees
|12
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Card processing fees, net
|8
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Other
|41
|(1
|)
|5
|26
|(12
|)
|Total noninterest income
|221
|189
|175
|202
|151
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|408
|356
|351
|364
|347
|Net occupancy and equipment
|70
|65
|64
|68
|71
|Professional and outside services
|81
|54
|47
|46
|55
|Intangible asset amortization
|19
|20
|21
|21
|32
|Regulatory assessments
|17
|14
|16
|18
|15
|
(Reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments
|(10
|)
|(4
|)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|2
|Other
|130
|133
|101
|99
|97
|Total noninterest expense
|715
|638
|599
|614
|619
|
Income before income taxes and including noncontrolling interests
|179
|160
|249
|242
|165
|Income tax expense
|60
|42
|67
|51
|40
|Net Income including Noncontrolling Interests
|119
|118
|182
|191
|125
|Deduct: Net loss from noncontrolling interests
|4
|6
|5
|4
|4
|Net Income attributable to UNBC
|$
|123
|$
|124
|$
|187
|$
|195
|$
|129
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 5
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in millions)
|2012
|2011
|Interest Income
|Loans
|$
|2,490
|$
|2,303
|Securities
|527
|538
|Other
|6
|8
|Total interest income
|3,023
|2,849
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|233
|216
|Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings
|9
|6
|Long-term debt
|147
|149
|Total interest expense
|389
|371
|Net Interest Income
|2,634
|2,478
|(Reversal of) provision for loan losses
|25
|(202
|)
|Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for loan losses
|2,609
|2,680
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|209
|206
|Trust and investment management fees
|119
|132
|Trading account activities
|115
|126
|Securities gains, net
|108
|58
|Merchant banking fees
|89
|97
|Brokerage commissions and fees
|44
|47
|Card processing fees, net
|32
|59
|Other
|71
|91
|Total noninterest income
|787
|816
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|1,479
|1,385
|Net occupancy and equipment
|267
|267
|Professional and outside services
|228
|209
|Intangible asset amortization
|81
|106
|Regulatory assessments
|65
|69
|
(Reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments
|(17
|)
|(29
|)
|Other
|463
|408
|Total noninterest expense
|2,566
|2,415
|
Income before income taxes and including noncontrolling interests
|830
|1,081
|Income tax expense
|220
|318
|Net Income including Noncontrolling Interests
|610
|763
|Deduct: Net loss from noncontrolling interests
|19
|15
|Net Income attributable to UNBC
|$
|629
|$
|778
|
UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 6
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in millions except for per share amount)
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|1,845
|$
|1,237
|$
|1,396
|$
|1,371
|$
|1,419
|Interest bearing deposits in banks
|3,477
|1,703
|1,479
|3,260
|2,764
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|169
|32
|46
|8
|12
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|5,491
|2,972
|2,921
|4,639
|4,195
|
Trading account assets (includes $1 at December 31, 2012; $3 at September 30, 2012; $34 at June 30, 2012; $3 at March 31, 2012; and $14 at December 31, 2011 of assets pledged as collateral)
|1,208
|1,236
|1,237
|1,177
|1,135
|Securities available for sale
|21,352
|20,907
|20,545
|23,366
|22,833
|
Securities held to maturity (Fair value: December 31, 2012, $1,135; September 30, 2012, $1,224; June 30, 2012, $2,536; March 31, 2012, $2,278; and December 31, 2011, $1,429)
|1,103
|1,182
|2,345
|2,066
|1,273
|Loans held for investment
|60,034
|55,410
|54,291
|54,322
|53,540
|Allowance for loan losses
|(653
|)
|(668
|)
|(656
|)
|(704
|)
|(764
|)
|Loans held for investment, net
|59,381
|54,742
|53,635
|53,618
|52,776
|Premises and equipment, net
|710
|637
|649
|663
|684
|Intangible assets, net
|376
|298
|318
|341
|360
|Goodwill
|2,942
|2,457
|2,457
|2,456
|2,457
|FDIC indemnification asset
|338
|401
|449
|521
|598
|Other assets
|4,091
|3,353
|3,383
|3,476
|3,365
|Total assets
|$
|96,992
|$
|88,185
|$
|87,939
|$
|92,323
|$
|89,676
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|25,478
|$
|21,490
|$
|20,777
|$
|20,488
|$
|20,598
|Interest bearing
|48,777
|43,653
|42,666
|44,601
|43,822
|Total deposits
|74,255
|65,143
|63,443
|65,089
|64,420
|Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings
|1,363
|2,091
|3,035
|6,680
|3,683
|Long-term debt
|5,622
|5,540
|6,444
|5,554
|6,684
|Trading account liabilities
|895
|952
|976
|922
|1,040
|Other liabilities
|2,102
|1,763
|1,712
|1,996
|2,019
|Total liabilities
|84,237
|75,489
|75,610
|80,241
|77,846
|Equity
|UNBC Stockholder's Equity:
|
Common stock, par value $1 per share:
|
Authorized 300,000,000 shares; 136,330,830 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012, March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011
|136
|136
|136
|136
|136
|Additional paid-in capital
|5,994
|5,989
|5,985
|5,992
|5,989
|Retained earnings
|6,875
|6,752
|6,628
|6,441
|6,246
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(514
|)
|(440
|)
|(673
|)
|(748
|)
|(809
|)
|Total UNBC stockholder's equity
|12,491
|12,437
|12,076
|11,821
|11,562
|Noncontrolling interests
|264
|259
|253
|261
|268
|Total equity
|12,755
|12,696
|12,329
|12,082
|11,830
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|96,992
|$
|88,185
|$
|87,939
|$
|92,323
|$
|89,676
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 7
|For the Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2012
|September 30, 2012
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(Dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense (6)
|Rate (3)(6)
|Balance
|Expense (6)
|Rate (3)(6)
|Assets
|Loans held for investment: (13)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|20,585
|$
|195
|3.78
|%
|$
|20,389
|$
|192
|3.75
|%
|Commercial mortgage
|8,814
|91
|4.12
|8,064
|81
|4.02
|Construction
|687
|8
|4.24
|650
|6
|3.76
|Lease financing
|987
|11
|4.50
|982
|10
|4.10
|Residential mortgage
|21,914
|220
|4.01
|21,022
|218
|4.17
|Home equity and other consumer loans
|3,527
|33
|3.79
|3,557
|34
|3.74
|Loans, before purchased credit-impaired loans
|56,514
|558
|3.94
|54,664
|541
|3.96
|Purchased credit-impaired loans
|728
|85
|46.39
|621
|80
|51.23
|Total loans held for investment
|57,242
|643
|4.48
|55,285
|621
|4.49
|Securities
|21,903
|125
|2.28
|22,496
|132
|2.34
|Interest bearing deposits in banks
|3,250
|2
|0.26
|941
|-
|0.24
|
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|79
|-
|0.20
|62
|-
|0.19
|Trading account assets
|140
|-
|0.35
|228
|1
|0.53
|Other earning assets
|162
|-
|0.49
|125
|-
|0.15
|Total earning assets
|82,776
|770
|3.71
|79,137
|754
|3.81
|Allowance for loan losses
|(673
|)
|(657
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|1,375
|1,258
|Premises and equipment, net
|663
|646
|Other assets
|7,910
|7,497
|Total assets
|$
|92,051
|$
|87,881
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing deposits:
|Transaction and money market accounts
|$
|28,988
|18
|0.25
|$
|26,517
|15
|0.23
|Savings
|5,436
|2
|0.14
|5,222
|2
|0.16
|Time
|11,571
|42
|1.42
|11,361
|39
|1.39
|Total interest bearing deposits
|45,995
|62
|0.53
|43,100
|56
|0.53
|Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (14)
|1,482
|1
|0.28
|2,541
|2
|0.25
|Long-term debt
|5,562
|36
|2.61
|5,963
|39
|2.57
|Total borrowed funds
|7,044
|37
|2.12
|8,504
|41
|1.88
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|53,039
|99
|0.74
|51,604
|97
|0.75
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|23,606
|21,320
|Other liabilities
|2,588
|2,494
|Total liabilities
|79,233
|75,418
|Equity
|UNBC Stockholder's equity
|12,559
|12,209
|Noncontrolling interests
|259
|254
|Total equity
|12,818
|12,463
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|92,051
|$
|87,881
|
Net interest income/spread (taxable-equivalent basis)
|671
|2.97
|%
|657
|3.06
|%
|Impact of noninterest bearing deposits
|0.23
|0.22
|Impact of other noninterest bearing sources
|0.03
|0.04
|Net interest margin
|3.23
|3.32
|Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment
|3
|3
|Net interest income
|$
|668
|$
|654
|Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 8
|For the Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2012
|December 31, 2011
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(Dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense (6)
|Rate (3)(6)
|Balance
|Expense (6)
|Rate (3)(6)
|Assets
|Loans held for investment: (13)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|20,585
|$
|195
|3.78
|%
|$
|18,268
|$
|174
|3.77
|%
|Commercial mortgage
|8,814
|91
|4.12
|8,086
|84
|4.12
|Construction
|687
|8
|4.24
|893
|9
|3.77
|Lease financing
|987
|11
|4.50
|1,073
|14
|5.45
|Residential mortgage
|21,914
|220
|4.01
|19,298
|223
|4.61
|Home equity and other consumer loans
|3,527
|33
|3.79
|3,728
|38
|4.03
|Loans, before purchased credit-impaired loans
|56,514
|558
|3.94
|51,346
|542
|4.20
|Purchased credit-impaired loans
|728
|85
|46.39
|1,019
|63
|24.88
|Total loans held for investment
|57,242
|643
|4.48
|52,365
|605
|4.60
|Securities
|21,903
|125
|2.28
|22,721
|134
|2.36
|Interest bearing deposits in banks
|3,250
|2
|0.26
|2,591
|2
|0.26
|
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|79
|-
|0.20
|61
|-
|0.16
|Trading account assets
|140
|-
|0.35
|141
|-
|0.65
|Other earning assets
|162
|-
|0.49
|128
|-
|0.33
|Total earning assets
|82,776
|770
|3.71
|78,007
|741
|3.79
|Allowance for loan losses
|(673
|)
|(780
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|1,375
|1,342
|Premises and equipment, net
|663
|678
|Other assets
|7,910
|7,832
|Total assets
|$
|92,051
|$
|87,079
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing deposits:
|Transaction and money market accounts
|$
|28,988
|18
|0.25
|$
|24,763
|14
|0.22
|Savings
|5,436
|2
|0.14
|5,338
|3
|0.17
|Time
|11,571
|42
|1.42
|12,863
|40
|1.23
|Total interest bearing deposits
|45,995
|62
|0.53
|42,964
|57
|0.51
|Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (14)
|1,482
|1
|0.28
|2,733
|1
|0.23
|Long-term debt
|5,562
|36
|2.61
|6,977
|41
|2.35
|Total borrowed funds
|7,044
|37
|2.12
|9,710
|42
|1.75
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|53,039
|99
|0.74
|52,674
|99
|0.74
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|23,606
|19,884
|Other liabilities
|2,588
|2,606
|Total liabilities
|79,233
|75,164
|Equity
|UNBC Stockholder's equity
|12,559
|11,646
|Noncontrolling interests
|259
|269
|Total equity
|12,818
|11,915
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|92,051
|$
|87,079
|
Net interest income/spread (taxable-equivalent basis)
|671
|2.97
|%
|642
|3.05
|%
|Impact of noninterest bearing deposits
|0.23
|0.20
|Impact of other noninterest bearing sources
|0.03
|0.04
|Net interest margin
|3.23
|3.29
|Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment
|3
|2
|Net interest income
|$
|668
|$
|640
|Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 9
|For the Years Ended
|December 31, 2012
|December 31, 2011
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(Dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense (6)
|Rate (3)(6)
|Balance
|Expense (6)
|Rate (3)(6)
|Assets
|Loans held for investment: (13)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|20,196
|$
|768
|3.80
|%
|$
|16,598
|$
|650
|3.92
|%
|Commercial mortgage
|8,357
|339
|4.06
|7,858
|335
|4.26
|Construction
|712
|30
|4.15
|1,084
|44
|4.04
|Lease financing
|1,001
|43
|4.30
|830
|38
|4.60
|Residential mortgage
|20,778
|874
|4.21
|18,562
|885
|4.77
|Home equity and other consumer loans
|3,602
|138
|3.83
|3,771
|158
|4.20
|Loans, before purchased credit-impaired loans
|54,646
|2,192
|4.01
|48,703
|2,110
|4.33
|Purchased credit-impaired loans
|761
|304
|39.92
|1,236
|201
|16.29
|Total loans held for investment
|55,407
|2,496
|4.50
|49,939
|2,311
|4.63
|Securities
|23,216
|534
|2.30
|21,001
|539
|2.57
|Interest bearing deposits in banks
|1,756
|4
|0.26
|2,373
|7
|0.25
|
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|67
|-
|0.21
|72
|-
|0.12
|Trading account assets
|173
|1
|0.52
|149
|1
|0.80
|Other earning assets
|142
|-
|0.25
|76
|-
|0.73
|Total earning assets
|80,761
|3,035
|3.76
|73,610
|2,858
|3.88
|Allowance for loan losses
|(701
|)
|(933
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|1,318
|1,263
|Premises and equipment, net
|660
|689
|Other assets
|7,678
|7,806
|Total assets
|$
|89,716
|$
|82,435
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing deposits:
|Transaction and money market accounts
|$
|26,696
|61
|0.23
|$
|24,434
|57
|0.23
|Savings
|5,312
|8
|0.15
|5,226
|12
|0.23
|Time
|12,368
|164
|1.32
|11,994
|147
|1.22
|Total interest bearing deposits
|44,376
|233
|0.53
|41,654
|216
|0.52
|Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (14)
|3,256
|9
|0.27
|2,663
|6
|0.23
|Long-term debt
|5,820
|147
|2.53
|6,578
|149
|2.27
|Total borrowed funds
|9,076
|156
|1.72
|9,241
|155
|1.68
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|53,452
|389
|0.73
|50,895
|371
|0.73
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|21,367
|18,412
|Other liabilities
|2,562
|2,133
|Total liabilities
|77,381
|71,440
|Equity
|UNBC Stockholder's equity
|12,075
|10,726
|Noncontrolling interests
|260
|269
|Total equity
|12,335
|10,995
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|89,716
|$
|82,435
|
Net interest income/spread (taxable-equivalent basis)
|2,646
|3.03
|%
|2,487
|3.15
|%
|Impact of noninterest bearing deposits
|0.21
|0.19
|Impact of other noninterest bearing sources
|0.04
|0.04
|Net interest margin
|3.28
|3.38
|Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment
|12
|9
|Net interest income
|$
|2,634
|$
|2,478
|Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Loans and Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 10
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in millions)
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|Loans held for investment (period end)
|Loans held for investment:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|20,827
|$
|20,124
|$
|19,465
|$
|19,429
|$
|19,226
|Commercial mortgage
|9,939
|8,293
|8,188
|8,510
|8,175
|Construction
|627
|678
|613
|776
|870
|Lease financing
|1,104
|962
|994
|1,023
|965
|Total commercial portfolio
|32,497
|30,057
|29,260
|29,738
|29,236
|Residential mortgage
|22,705
|21,335
|20,729
|20,081
|19,625
|Home equity and other consumer loans
|3,647
|3,494
|3,604
|3,654
|3,730
|Total consumer portfolio
|26,352
|24,829
|24,333
|23,735
|23,355
|Loans held for investment, before purchased credit-impaired loans
|58,849
|54,886
|53,593
|53,473
|52,591
|Purchased credit-impaired loans
|1,185
|524
|698
|849
|949
|Total loans held for investment
|$
|60,034
|$
|55,410
|$
|54,291
|$
|54,322
|$
|53,540
|Nonperforming Assets (period end)
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|48
|$
|36
|$
|75
|$
|71
|$
|127
|Commercial mortgage
|65
|91
|101
|120
|139
|Construction
|-
|-
|-
|16
|16
|Total commercial portfolio
|113
|127
|176
|207
|282
|Residential mortgage
|306
|325
|293
|301
|285
|Home equity and other consumer loans
|56
|52
|44
|26
|24
|Total consumer portfolio
|362
|377
|337
|327
|309
|Nonaccrual loans, before purchased credit-impaired loans
|475
|504
|513
|534
|591
|Purchased credit-impaired loans
|30
|30
|40
|46
|47
|Total nonaccrual loans
|505
|534
|553
|580
|638
|OREO
|45
|22
|26
|24
|27
|FDIC covered OREO
|66
|81
|79
|102
|117
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|616
|$
|637
|$
|658
|$
|706
|$
|782
|
Total nonperforming assets, excluding purchased credit-impaired loans and FDIC covered OREO
|$
|520
|$
|526
|$
|539
|$
|558
|$
|618
|Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (15)
|$
|1
|$
|1
|$
|1
|$
|2
|$
|1
|Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 11
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in millions)
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|668
|$
|656
|$
|704
|$
|764
|$
|768
|(Reversal of) provision for loan losses, excluding FDIC covered loans
|(3
|)
|43
|(13
|)
|1
|7
|(Reversal of) provision for FDIC covered loan losses not subject to
|FDIC indemnification
|(2
|)
|2
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|-
|Increase (decrease) in allowance covered by FDIC indemnification
|(4
|)
|8
|(3
|)
|(6
|)
|-
|Other (16)
|(1
|)
|1
|-
|-
|17
|Loans charged off:
|Commercial and industrial
|(6
|)
|(12
|)
|(10
|)
|(34
|)
|(7
|)
|Commercial mortgage
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|(6
|)
|(14
|)
|Construction
|-
|-
|(11
|)
|-
|-
|Lease financing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(14
|)
|Total commercial portfolio
|(9
|)
|(13
|)
|(26
|)
|(40
|)
|(35
|)
|Residential mortgage
|(6
|)
|(22
|)
|(9
|)
|(12
|)
|(9
|)
|Home equity and other consumer loans
|(9
|)
|(19
|)
|(7
|)
|(11
|)
|(10
|)
|Total consumer portfolio
|(15
|)
|(41
|)
|(16
|)
|(23
|)
|(19
|)
|FDIC covered loans
|(8
|)
|(3
|)
|(2
|)
|-
|-
|Total loans charged off
|(32
|)
|(57
|)
|(44
|)
|(63
|)
|(54
|)
|Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
|Commercial and industrial
|6
|7
|8
|4
|8
|Commercial mortgage
|10
|5
|-
|3
|15
|Construction
|2
|1
|5
|1
|2
|Lease financing
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total commercial portfolio
|23
|13
|13
|8
|25
|Home equity and other consumer loans
|1
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Total consumer portfolio
|1
|1
|-
|1
|-
|FDIC covered loans
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|Total recoveries of loans previously charged off
|27
|15
|13
|10
|26
|Net loans charged off
|(5
|)
|(42
|)
|(31
|)
|(53
|)
|(28
|)
|Ending balance of allowance for loan losses
|653
|668
|656
|704
|764
|Allowance for losses on off-balance sheet commitments
|117
|126
|130
|131
|133
|Total allowance for credit losses
|$
|770
|$
|794
|$
|786
|$
|835
|$
|897
|Components of allowance for loan losses:
|
Allowance for loan losses, excluding allowance on purchased credit-impaired loans
|$
|652
|$
|656
|$
|652
|$
|694
|$
|747
|Allowance for loan losses on purchased credit-impaired loans
|1
|12
|4
|10
|17
|Total allowance for loan losses
|$
|653
|$
|668
|$
|656
|$
|704
|$
|764
|Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Securities Available for Sale (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 12
|Fair Value
|Fair Value
|December 31, 2012
|September 30, 2012
|Amount Change from
|% Change from
|Amortized
|Fair
|Amortized
|Fair
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in millions)
|Cost
|Value
|Cost
|Value
|2012
|2012
|U.S. government sponsored agencies
|$
|866
|$
|885
|$
|2,599
|$
|2,629
|$
|(1,744
|)
|(66
|)
|%
|Residential mortgage-backed securities:
|U.S. government and government sponsored agencies
|13,104
|13,333
|11,687
|11,970
|1,363
|11
|Privately issued
|445
|443
|505
|498
|(55
|)
|(11
|)
|Commercial mortgage-backed securities
|2,863
|2,971
|2,251
|2,361
|610
|26
|Collateralized loan obligations
|1,996
|1,959
|1,652
|1,590
|369
|23
|Other debt securities
|1,783
|1,742
|1,804
|1,755
|(13
|)
|(1
|)
|Equity securities
|19
|19
|104
|104
|(85
|)
|(82
|)
|Total securities available for sale
|$
|21,076
|$
|21,352
|$
|20,602
|$
|20,907
|$
|445
|2
|%
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
|
Exhibit 13
|The following table presents a reconciliation between certain Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) amounts and specific non-GAAP measures as used to compute selected non-GAAP financial ratios.
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in millions)
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Net income attributable to UNBC
|$
|123
|$
|124
|$
|187
|$
|195
|$
|129
|$
|629
|$
|778
|Adjustments for merger costs related to acquisitions, net of tax
|26
|3
|2
|1
|-
|32
|14
|Net adjustments for privatization transaction, net of tax
|2
|5
|7
|6
|10
|20
|29
|
Net income attributable to UNBC, excluding impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions
|$
|151
|$
|132
|$
|196
|$
|202
|$
|139
|$
|681
|$
|821
|Average total assets
|$
|92,051
|$
|87,881
|$
|89,479
|$
|89,449
|$
|87,079
|$
|89,716
|$
|82,435
|Net adjustments related to privatization transaction
|2,345
|2,359
|2,377
|2,394
|2,419
|2,368
|2,448
|Average total assets, excluding impact of privatization transaction
|$
|89,706
|$
|85,522
|$
|87,102
|$
|87,055
|$
|84,660
|$
|87,348
|$
|79,987
|Return on average assets (3)
|0.54
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.94
|%
|
Return on average assets, excluding impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions (3) (4)
|0.68
|0.62
|0.90
|0.93
|0.66
|0.78
|1.03
|Average UNBC stockholder's equity
|$
|12,559
|$
|12,209
|$
|11,905
|$
|11,621
|$
|11,646
|$
|12,075
|$
|10,726
|Adjustments for merger costs related to acquisitions
|(15
|)
|(5
|)
|(2
|)
|-
|-
|(6
|)
|-
|Net adjustments for privatization transaction
|2,360
|2,366
|2,371
|2,375
|2,380
|2,368
|2,388
|
Average UNBC stockholder's equity, excluding impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions
|$
|10,214
|$
|9,848
|$
|9,536
|$
|9,246
|$
|9,266
|$
|9,713
|$
|8,338
|Return on average UNBC stockholder's equity (3)
|3.93
|%
|4.03
|%
|6.32
|%
|6.75
|%
|4.39
|%
|5.21
|%
|7.25
|%
|
Return on average UNBC stockholder's equity, excluding impact of privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions(3) (4)
|5.93
|5.38
|8.22
|8.73
|6.03
|7.02
|9.85
|Noninterest expense
|$
|715
|$
|638
|$
|599
|$
|614
|$
|619
|$
|2,566
|$
|2,415
|Less: Foreclosed asset expense and other credit costs
|6
|-
|1
|1
|3
|8
|12
|Less: (Reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments
|(10
|)
|(4
|)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|2
|(17
|)
|(29
|)
|Less: Productivity initiative costs
|19
|10
|2
|6
|14
|37
|56
|Less: Low income housing credit (LIHC) investment amortization expense
|17
|15
|18
|13
|23
|63
|69
|Less: Expenses of the LIHC consolidated VIEs
|6
|10
|8
|7
|6
|31
|24
|Less: Merger costs related to acquisitions
|43
|6
|3
|1
|-
|53
|24
|Less: Net adjustments related to privatization transaction
|17
|21
|21
|22
|32
|81
|109
|Less: Debt termination fees from balance sheet repositioning
|-
|30
|-
|-
|-
|30
|-
|Noninterest expense, as adjusted (a)
|$
|617
|$
|550
|$
|547
|$
|566
|$
|539
|$
|2,280
|$
|2,150
|Total revenue
|$
|889
|$
|843
|$
|834
|$
|855
|$
|791
|$
|3,421
|$
|3,294
|Add: Net interest income taxable-equivalent adjustment
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|12
|9
|Less: Productivity initiative gains
|-
|-
|-
|23
|-
|23
|-
|Less: Accretion related to privatization-related fair value adjustments
|15
|12
|10
|11
|15
|48
|62
|
Less: Gains from securities associated with debt termination fees from balance sheet repositioning
|-
|30
|-
|-
|-
|30
|-
|Total revenue, as adjusted (b)
|$
|877
|$
|804
|$
|827
|$
|824
|$
|778
|$
|3,332
|$
|3,241
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (a)/(b) (5)
|70.29
|68.37
|66.18
|68.76
|69.12
|68.43
|66.31
|Total UNBC stockholder's equity
|$
|12,491
|$
|12,437
|$
|12,076
|$
|11,821
|$
|11,562
|Less: Goodwill
|2,942
|2,457
|2,457
|2,456
|2,457
|Less: Intangible assets, except mortgage servicing rights (MSRs)
|373
|298
|318
|341
|360
|Less: Deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and intangible assets
|(129
|)
|(117
|)
|(115
|)
|(123
|)
|(130
|)
|Tangible common equity (c)
|$
|9,305
|$
|9,799
|$
|9,416
|$
|9,147
|$
|8,875
|Tier 1 capital, determined in accordance with regulatory requirements
|$
|9,864
|$
|10,196
|$
|10,049
|$
|9,853
|$
|9,641
|Less: Trust preferred securities
|66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tier 1 common equity (d)
|$
|9,798
|$
|10,196
|$
|10,049
|$
|9,853
|$
|9,641
|Total assets
|$
|96,992
|$
|88,185
|$
|87,939
|$
|92,323
|$
|89,676
|Less: Goodwill
|2,942
|2,457
|2,457
|2,456
|2,457
|Less: Intangible assets, except MSRs
|373
|298
|318
|341
|360
|Less: Deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and intangible assets
|(129
|)
|(117
|)
|(115
|)
|(123
|)
|(130
|)
|Tangible assets (e)
|$
|93,806
|$
|85,547
|$
|85,279
|$
|89,649
|$
|86,989
|Risk-weighted assets, determined in accordance with regulatory requirements (f) (7)
|$
|79,321
|$
|74,065
|$
|72,905
|$
|71,752
|$
|69,738
|Tangible common equity ratio (c)/(e) (9)
|9.92
|%
|11.46
|%
|11.04
|%
|10.20
|%
|10.20
|%
|Tier 1 common capital ratio (d)/(f) (7) (8)
|12.35
|13.77
|13.78
|13.73
|13.82
|Refer to Exhibit 14 for footnote explanations.
|UnionBanCal Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Footnotes
|
Exhibit 14
|(1)
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income is total revenue less noninterest expense. Management believes that this is a useful financial measure because it enables investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate capital to cover loan losses through a credit cycle.
|(2)
|Core deposits exclude brokered deposits, foreign time deposits and domestic time deposits greater than $250,000.
|(3)
|Annualized.
|(4)
|These ratios exclude the impact of the privatization transaction and merger costs related to acquisitions. Management believes that these ratios provide useful supplemental information regarding UnionBanCal's business results. Please refer to Exhibit 13 for a reconciliation between certain GAAP amounts and these non-GAAP measures.
|(5)
|The efficiency ratio is total noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income). The adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, is adjusted noninterest expense (noninterest expense excluding privatization-related expenses and fair value amortization/accretion, foreclosed asset expense and other credit costs, (reversal of) provision for losses on off-balance sheet commitments, low income housing credit (LIHC) investment amortization expense, expenses of the LIHC consolidated VIEs, merger costs related to acquisitions, certain costs related to productivity initiatives and debt termination fees from balance sheet repositioning) as a percentage of adjusted total revenue (net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) and noninterest income), excluding impact of privatization, gains from productivity initiatives related to the sale of certain business units in 2012 and gains from securities associated with debt termination fees from balance sheet repositioning. Management discloses the adjusted efficiency ratio as a measure of the efficiency of our operations, focusing on those costs most relevant to our business activities. Please refer to Exhibit 13 for a reconciliation between certain GAAP amounts and these non-GAAP measures.
|(6)
|Yields, interest income and net interest margin are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 35 percent.
|(7)
|Estimated as of December 31, 2012.
|(8)
|The Tier 1 common capital ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital, less qualifying trust preferred securities, if any, to risk-weighted assets. The Tier 1 common capital ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, facilitates the understanding of UnionBanCal's capital structure and is used to assess and compare the quality and composition of UnionBanCal's capital structure to other financial institutions. Please refer to Exhibit 13 for a reconciliation between certain GAAP amounts and these non-GAAP measures.
|(9)
|The tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. The methodology for determining tangible common equity may differ among companies. The tangible common equity ratio facilitates the understanding of UnionBanCal's capital structure and is used to assess and compare the quality and composition of UnionBanCal's capital structure to other financial institutions. Please refer to Exhibit 13 for a reconciliation between certain GAAP amounts and these non-GAAP measures.
|(10)
|Criticized loans held for investment reflect loans in the commercial portfolio segment that are monitored for credit quality based on internal ratings. Amounts exclude small business loans, which are monitored by business credit score and delinquency status.
|(11)
|The allowance for credit losses ratios include the allowances for loan losses and losses on off-balance sheet commitments.
|(12)
|These ratios exclude the impact of all purchased credit-impaired loans and FDIC covered OREO. Purchased credit-impaired loans and OREO related to the April 2010 acquisitions of certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities of Frontier Bank and Tamalpais Bank are covered under loss share agreements between Union Bank, N.A. and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Management believes the exclusion of purchased credit-impaired loans and FDIC covered OREO from certain asset quality ratios that include nonperforming loans, nonperforming assets, net loans charged off, total loans held for investment and the allowance for loan losses or credit losses in the numerator or denominator provides a better perspective into underlying asset quality trends.
|(13)
|Average balances on loans outstanding include all nonperforming loans. The amortized portion of net loan origination fees (costs) is included in interest income on loans, representing an adjustment to the yield.
|(14)
|Includes interest bearing trading liabilities.
|(15)
|Excludes loans totaling $124 million, $88 million, $124 million, $144 million, and $165 million that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012, March 31, 2012, and December 31, 2011 respectively, which consist of loans accounted for in accordance with the accounting standards for purchased credit-impaired loans. The past due status of individual loans within the pools is not a meaningful indicator of credit quality, as potential credit losses are measured at the loan pool level.
|(16)
|"Other" includes a $16 million allowance for loan losses transfer attributed to an internal reorganization on October 1, 2011 in which The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ transferred its trust company, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Company (BTMUT) to UnionBanCal.
|nm = not meaningful
