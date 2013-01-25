Silver Spring Networks and Streetlight.Vision Partner to Deliver Smart City Solution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Silver Spring Networks, a leading networking platform and solutions provider for smart energy networks, today announced a strategic partnership with Streetlight.Vision, the leader in streetlight control and monitoring software, to deliver a Smart City solution enabling operators to more efficiently and reliably operate their lighting networks while creating a city-wide IPv6-based communications and monitoring network for any other city equipment, including traffic light control, parking meters, environmental sensors and infrastructure monitoring. Up to 40% of a municipality's energy spending is on streetlights. Smart public lighting networks can drive reductions of more than 40% in streetlight energy consumption and can lower overall system costs by 30%. Silver Spring and Streetlight.Vision have already demonstrated the efficacy of the solutions in the field and are targeting lighting operators globally who are looking to more effectively manage their public lighting infrastructure and reduce streetlight energy consumption.

“Our proven IPv6 networking platform and extensive experience designing and operating massive-scale outdoor networks under the most demanding conditions allows us to expand support for any number of applications. As we move towards the ‘Everything Network™,' smart street lighting, traffic control, and the broader range of Smart City infrastructure is a perfect fit with that experience,” said Eric Dresselhuys, Executive Vice President of Global Development, Silver Spring Networks. “By partnering with market leaders such as Streetlight.Vision we're establishing an open, interoperable foundation for infrastructure operators to provide smarter, more intelligent, and more cost-effective services to citizens.”

“As the leader in managing smart lighting software, we know the challenging environments, high standards required and customer's expectations in many countries. We are delighted to partner with Silver Spring and have long appreciated their pioneering solutions,” said Christophe Orceau, General Manager of Streetlight.Vision. “Silver Spring's IPv6 city-wide network and industry-leading innovation will not only enable municipalities to save energy and increase outdoor lighting maintenance efficiency but also enable a new generation of smart street applications not effectively served by legacy solutions.”

Energy provider and street lighting operator Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E), with operations in the central United States, recognizes the value of this combined solution. “This solution is the only technically effective answer we have seen to delivering the monitoring and control so critical to efficiently managing public lighting,” said Ken Grant, Managing Director at OG&E. “We look forward to working with Silver Spring and Streetlight.Vision to test this solution that could improve quality and reduce costs for our customers.”

Silver Spring is unique in its ability to provide a high-performance IPv6-based network that establishes a communications foundation for all of a city's assets regardless of distribution topology. Its high-bandwidth capabilities enable support for a myriad of applications including smart energy metering, smart street lighting, environmental sensors, traffic signals, electric vehicles, information panels, and parking meters, among others. Silver Spring's unified networking and software solution provides a much higher endpoint to concentrator ratio, ensures higher levels of reliability, enables broader geographic coverage, and is more cost-effective than existing solutions.

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks is a leading networking platform and solutions provider for smart energy networks. With its pioneering IPv6 networking platform, Silver Spring has connected more than 13 million homes and businesses throughout the world with the goal of achieving greater energy efficiency for the planet. Silver Spring's innovative products enable utilities to gain efficiencies, integrate renewable energy sources, and empower customers to monitor and manage energy consumption. Silver Spring Networks is used by major utilities around the globe including Baltimore Gas & Electric, CitiPower & Powercor, Commonwealth Edison, CPFL Energia, Florida Power & Light, Jemena Electricity Networks Limited, Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Pacific Gas & Electric, and Pepco Holdings, Inc. among others. For more information please visit www.silverspringnet.com.