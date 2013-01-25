UQM Technologies to Hold Conference Call Thursday January 31, 2013 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

UQM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NYSE MKT:UQM), a developer of alternative energy technologies, will hold a conference call with members of the investment community on Thursday, January 31, 2013, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call dial 1-877-941-6009 approximately 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and provide conference ID code “4591697” to access the call. International callers should dial 1-480-629-9819.

Eric R. Ridenour, UQM Technologies' President and Chief Executive Officer and Donald A. French, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will be reviewing the Company's operating results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2012.

For anyone who is unable to participate in the conference, access to a recording will be available for 7 days following the call. Dial 1-800-406-7325 and enter replay access code 4591697# to access the playback. International callers should dial +1-303-590-3030. Please allow one hour from the time of the conference call for initial setup before access.

UQM Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors, generators and power electronic controllers for the automotive, commercial truck, bus, marine and military markets. A major emphasis for UQM is developing propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. UQM is located in Longmont, Colorado.

Please visit www.uqm.com for more information.