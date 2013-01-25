Research and Markets: Premiership Football Clubs Benchmarking Market Report 2012

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/76gvg7/premiership) has announced the addition of the "Premiership Football Clubs Benchmarking Market Report 2012" report to their offering.

This Report focuses on the leading Companies active in an industry. It examines the performance of these selected companies over a three year period. For comparison purposes, the companies' accounts are divided into three analysis periods', with ranking based on performance in the third period. Where appropriate the report is divided into subsectors.

Company Selection

Our team of in-house analysts research the company sample thoroughly to ensure that the Report covers the top companies in the industry. A company will be included on the following grounds:

It is a major company within the industry with over 50 percent of its turnover coming from activities relevant to the subject of the Report. It is a company where less than 50 percent of its turnover is generated from activities relevant to the industry, however it is, by virtue of its size, significant within the industry To ensure that the industry results are not distorted by figures relating to activities falling outside the scope of the title, the second group of companies is excluded from the Report totals and averages. Companies may have been removed from the Report for the following reasons:

The company files modified accounts (as defined by the Companies Act), which makes it difficult to determine its importance in the sector, and means that it is unsuitable for ratio calculation. Or its turnover falls below a certain value, which has been used to identify major companies in this Report. The latest analysed accounts available on the company are too old to be meaningful to the analysis. The company is not a live trading company, i.e. it is dormant, in liquidation or receivership, or has transferred its trade to another company. The company's first accounts are not yet available from Companies House at the time of publication. The company is no longer relevant to the Report. The company is represented in the Report by its subsidiaries, holding company or ultimate holding company. Calculation of Totals and Averages

In compiling the total and average results given in the Performance League Tables and the Industry Profiles, some companies have been excluded from the calculations. These companies are indicated in the tables by the following symbols:

- Indicates that the company does not have three years of accounts available. If accounts for any of the analysis years are not available, the company is excluded from the total and average calculations

- Indicates that the analyst has excluded the company from any total or average calculation

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

- Company Selection

- Calculation of Totals and Averages

- Ranking of Companies

- Non-52 Week Account Period

- Directory Data

Company Profiles

INTRODUCTION

DEFINITIONS

- Turnover (Sales)

- Pre-Tax Profit

- Profit Margin

- Average Remuneration

- Sales per Employee

FURTHER INFORMATION

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/76gvg7/premiership