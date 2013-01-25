LipoScience Prices Initial Public Offering

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

LipoScience, Inc.LPDX today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $9.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "LPDX" on Friday, January 25, 2013. All of the shares are being offered by LipoScience. In addition, LipoScience has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of up to an additional 750,000 shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments. LipoScience, Inc. expects to receive, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by us, net proceeds of approximately $38.6 million from the offering and intends to use the net proceeds to hire additional sales and marketing personnel and to support costs associated with increased sales and marketing activities, for capital expenditures, including components of the Vantera® system, to fund its research and development programs, including the expansion of its diagnostic test menu based on the Vantera system, to pay accrued dividends in the amount of $5.2 million on shares of preferred stock that will convert into common stock upon the closing of the offering, and the balance for other general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, working capital and the potential repayment of indebtedness.

Barclays Capital Inc., UBS Securities LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from the offices of Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by phone at (888) 603-5847; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: UBS Prospectus Department, 299 Park Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or by phone at (888) 827-7275; or Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402 or by telephone at (800)747-3924 or by e-mail at prospectus@pjc.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on January 24, 2013.

About LipoScience, Inc.

LipoScience, Inc. is pioneering a new field of personalized diagnostics based on nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technology. Its first proprietary diagnostic test, the NMR LipoProfile® test, measures the number of low density lipoprotein particles (LDL-P) in a blood sample and provides physicians and their patients with actionable information to personalize management of risk for heart disease. To date, over 8 million NMR LipoProfile tests have been ordered. LipoScience's automated clinical analyzer, Vantera has been cleared by the FDA and will be placed with national and regional clinical laboratories. LipoScience is driving toward a clinical standard of care by decentralizing its technology and expanding its menu of personalized diagnostic tests to address a broad range of metabolic and other diseases. For further information on LipoScience, please visit www.liposcience.com and www.theparticletest.com.