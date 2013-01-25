Research and Markets: 2013 Global Market Review of Automotive Battery Technology - Forecasts to 2027

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b68gt2/global_market) has announced the addition of the "Global market review of automotive battery technology - forecasts to 2027" report to their offering.
This latest just-auto report edition offers a global review of the OE batteries sector, its suppliers, top markets, technologies and market forecasts.
This global market study offers:
- Automotive OE batteries market size estimates
- Latest technologies and trends
- Market share data tables
- Exclusive interviews with major companies
- Profiles of the major players including their strategies and prospects
- Market size forecasts
You can use this report to:
- Understand the scope and scale of the major markets
- Get an overview of the global automotive batteries sector
- Identify opportunities and threats
- Prepare demand and supply forecasts
- Review the latest technological drivers
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Get up to speed with latest company activities and prospects
- Hear direct from major companies on strategies and plans
- Carry out competitive analysis
Companies Mentioned
- A123Systems Inc
- Advanced Battery Technologies Inc
- Banner
- Bosch
- BASF
- Central Glass
- China BAK Battery Inc
- East Penn Manufacturing Co Inc
- Exide Technologies
- Fiamm
- Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co
- GS Yuasa Corp
- Johnson Controls
- Magneti Marelli / FAAM
- Nissan Motor
- Ener1
- SB LiMotive
- Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b68gt2/global_market
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Automotive Parts
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.