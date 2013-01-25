ñol

Research and Markets: 2013 Global Market Review of Automotive Battery Technology - Forecasts to 2027

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 8:16 AM | 2 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b68gt2/global_market) has announced the addition of the "Global market review of automotive battery technology - forecasts to 2027" report to their offering.

This latest just-auto report edition offers a global review of the OE batteries sector, its suppliers, top markets, technologies and market forecasts.

This global market study offers:

- Automotive OE batteries market size estimates

- Latest technologies and trends

- Market share data tables

- Exclusive interviews with major companies

- Profiles of the major players including their strategies and prospects

- Market size forecasts

You can use this report to:

- Understand the scope and scale of the major markets

- Get an overview of the global automotive batteries sector

- Identify opportunities and threats

- Prepare demand and supply forecasts

- Review the latest technological drivers

- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

- Get up to speed with latest company activities and prospects

- Hear direct from major companies on strategies and plans

- Carry out competitive analysis

Companies Mentioned

- A123Systems Inc

- Advanced Battery Technologies Inc

- Banner

- Bosch

- BASF

- Central Glass

- China BAK Battery Inc

- East Penn Manufacturing Co Inc

- Exide Technologies

- Fiamm

- Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co

- GS Yuasa Corp

- Johnson Controls

- Magneti Marelli / FAAM

- Nissan Motor

- Ener1

- SB LiMotive

- Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b68gt2/global_market

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
