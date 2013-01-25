Research and Markets: US Telelaparoscopy Opportunity Analysis

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zz38hs/us) has announced the addition of the "US Telelaparoscopy Opportunity Analysis" report to their offering.

The American Telemedicine Association defines Telemedicine as the use of medical information exchanged from one site to another through electronic communication to improve patients' health status. Globally, the Telemedicine Industry has evolved greatly in recent years from a small niche of healthcare to a full-fledged industry geared up to revolutionize the way healthcare will be administered. In this light, RNCOS has released its new expert analysis on the Telemedicine Industry to reveal its hidden opportunities.

Our extensive research and analysis have led us to identify three areas, where unlimited opportunities lie. Amongst these, US Telelaparoscopy Opportunity Analysis, provides insights on the Telelaparoscopy general surgery. Presented in 25 slides, this report unfolds the tremendous scope of Telelaparoscopy - an area that RNCOS believes will show robust growth in the future.

The report boasts of a hidden multi-billion dollar market potential for Telelaparoscopy, which if correctly tapped by telemedicine players could be a game changer in not just US but the Global Telemedicine Industry as well. Our report has identified healthcare disparity and uneven burden on general laparoscopic surgeons in the US. To address this, it provides a gap analysis for laparoscopic general surgeons and elucidates how this can be bridged using the extremely sophisticated technique of robot assisted telelaparoscopy surgery. State-wise analysis identifies high risk states that could face shortage of skilled surgeons in the future and provides effective strategies on how this shortage may be combated.

Further, it provides implementable suggestions to telemedicine hardware, software, and network vendors to encash the immense opportunity and prepare for Telelaparoscopy. It presents in a chronological manner the current and future market estimates for the US and Global Telemedicine Industry along with the key segmentation. It also elucidates the drivers and restraints of the US Telemedicine Industry providing insights on what can be expected in the future. From healthcare consultants to existing players, hospital chains to independent physicians and also governments; this report is a must read for all.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Telemedicine - Definition and Types

2. Telemedicine Services Market - Robust Growth

3. What is Telelaparoscopy?

4. Why is Telelaparoscopy General Surgery Promising?

5. Potential Market for Telelaparoscopy General Surgery

6. Recommendation to:

7. Market Players

List of Tables

List of Charts

