Hot Topics Recap: Super Bowl/Big Game

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The following releases focus on the Super Bowl/Big Game:

ALL TIME-OFFS ARE IN EASTERN TIME

MINNEAPOLIS--Pillsbury Celebrates America's Passion for Game Day Entertaining by Unveiling Edible Ultimate Snackadium Source: Pillsbury

ATLANTA--Win Free Wings for a Year at Any Hooters Location During the Big Game Source: Hooters

PLANTATION, Fla. & CHICAGO--Pizzas 4 Patriots and DHL Express Score a Touchdown for U.S. Troops Source: DHL Express U.S.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--NRG Energy Brings Innovative Solar Power Solutions to New Santa Clara Stadium Source: NRG Energy

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--Justin Timberlake Appearance as Special Guest at DIRECTV Super Saturday Night Party to Benefit Shriners Hospitals For Children Source: DIRECTV

ATLANTA--HoneyBaked Offers the Ultimate Game Day Party Spread Source: HoneyBaked

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--SKECHERS to Air Two Commercials During Super Bowl Source: SKECHERS USA, Inc.

BOSTON--Neotys Announces Super Sunday Service Packages to Enhance Performance of Web and Mobile Applications Source: Neotys

ATLANTA--Who Gets the Coke? Fans Determine Storyline of Coca-Cola Big Game Ad Campaign in Real Time Source: The Coca-Cola Company

NEW ORLEANS--Verizon Wireless Network Ready for Super Bowl Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Super Dome Source: Verizon Wireless

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--Volkswagen Ad Named Best Super Bowl Car Commercial of All Time by Edmunds.com Source: Edmunds.com, Inc.

DALLAS--Dickey's Barbecue Gets Social for the Big Game Source: Dickey's Barbecue

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--Ace Metrix Finds Humor and Animals Most Popular Creative Elements of Last 3 Years of Top Super Bowl Ads Source: Ace Metrix

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--What's Next? the Answer is More Free Papa John's Pizza … If You Correctly ‘Call' the Coin Toss for Super Bowl XLVII Source: Papa John's International, Inc.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--Cure Duchenne to Auction off Two Tickets to the Big Game in New Orleans Source: CureDuchenne

IRVINE, Calif.--Taco Bell® Unveils Details Supporting Its LIVE MÁS® Super Bowl XLVII Advertisement Source: Taco Bell Corp.

CINCINNATI--New Prilosec OTC® Wildberry and Larry the Cable Guy Announce the Wild American Flavor Sweepstakes Winner Source: Procter & Gamble

NEW YORK--Collective Launches ‘TVA Channels' to Allow Marketers to Reach Top TV Show Audiences Through Digital Buys Source: Collective

NEW YORK--Buccaneers General Manager Mark Dominik and Bears Cornerback Charles Tillman Named Salute to Service Award Finalists Source: USAA

NEW ORLEANS--Starkey Hearing Foundation to Help New Orleanians Better Hear the Big Game Source: Starkey Hearing Foundation

IRVINE, Calif.--Taco Bell® to Activate LIVE MÁS Advertising During Super Bowl XLVII Source: Taco Bell Corp.

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Public relations and investor relations professionals rely on Business Wire for both broad-based and targeted market reach. A recognized disclosure service in the United States, Canada and a dozen European countries, Business Wire handles document formatting and regulatory filing into EDGAR, SEDAR and other systems. Professional communicators from public and private companies, government agencies, advocacy groups and more rely on Business Wire for both broad-based and targeted reach -- with IR services for public companies and PR services that include Public Policy, LatinoWire and Corporate Social Responsibility. Business Wire provides online newsroom hosting and integration services as well as search engine optimization, mobile distribution and detailed measurement on every press release. Its patented NX delivery platform provides simultaneous full-text posting of Business Wire content to news systems and websites in virtually any country or language. With 31 bureaus worldwide, Business Wire offers local service and global reach.

Learn more at BusinessWire.com and the BusinessWired blog; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.