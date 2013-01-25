VSE Announces 2012 Small Business Partners of Choice

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

VSE Corporation VSEC hosted the 3rd Annual VSE Small Business Partner of Choice awards on January 23rd, 2013. The ceremony honored five small business teaming partners who have made significant contributions to company revenue, and the overall quality of support to our Federal customers. Nominees were judged on quality, delivery, performance, product support and customer service.

VSE Corporate – SCS Integrated Support Solutions, Inc. is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in Manassas, VA. SCS specializes in workplace project management, interior design, relocation and furniture installation. “SCS has consistently provided us with the highest quality of service over the years, and the clear dedication to customer support was truly appreciated during our Headquarters move this past spring,” said Peter Daley, VSE Purchasing Director. “SCS proved to be not only a supplier, but a true partner throughout this relocation process and for many projects in years past.”

Federal Group – Bering Straits Native Corporation (BSNC) is an Alaska Native Corporation headquartered in Nome, Alaska. BSNC subsidiaries Bearing Straits Logistics Services (BSLS), Bering Straits Aki (BSA) and Inuit Services, Inc. serve commercial and government customers in the areas such as base operations support, logistics support services, and facilities operation and maintenance. “We recognize BSNC and its subsidiaries for the outstanding work they have done as a teammate and partner to us in 2012,” said Federal Group President Donnelle Moten. “BSNC has consistently demonstrated integrity, quality and commitment, and we are proud to team with them on the Army EAGLE Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) contract.”

International Group – Orion Solutions, LLC is a service disabled veteran owned small business based in Jacksonville, Florida. Orion has developed an extensive network of Navy subject matter experts for a full range of operational and maintenance support. Orion Solutions specializes in training, strategic planning, technology and business consulting for the defense industry, commercial clients and federal government agencies. “Orion has been an important member of the our team since 2009 and has played a growing role in the critical stages of ship delivery and post-delivery training under our Foreign Military Sales contract with the Naval Sea Systems Command,” said International Group President Harry Flammang. “Without exception, Orion has consistently delivered all products and services on schedule and within budget. They have become a prominent part of our project staffing plans, consistently bringing flexibility and cost effectiveness to our team. Every project they have participated in has contributed greatly to our programmatic success.”

Energetics Incorporated – Antares Group, Inc. is an engineering and project development firm located in Landover, MD. Antares focuses on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency projects and serves public and private sector clients. Energetics is currently a subcontractor to Antares on a Flexible Technical Assistance Program (FlexTech) IDIQ contract for the New York State Energy and Research Development. "We are extremely pleased to partner with Antares Group on a number of opportunities for the State of New York, the National Institute of Standards and Technologies, the New York Power Authority, and the U.S. Department of Energy,” said Energetics President Nancy Margolis. “Based on our long history of working together, we have forged a level of trust that enables our two companies to provide consistent and exceptional service to our customers. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with Antares in 2013 and beyond.”

Akimeka, LLC –Pelatron, Inc. is a Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) owned, Small Disadvantaged Business 8(a) corporation providing information technology services for a wide range of federal government customers. Pelatron has been supporting us over the past three years across a number of significant programs, including the Pacific Joint Information Technology Center (JITC) Integrated Test and Evaluation Center (ITEC) serving the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. Veteran's Administration as a first-tier subcontractor. “Pelatron has delivered exceptional results, exceeding requirements within schedule and budget,” said John Harris, Akimeka President. “Their network of systems experts are responsive and professional, and their performance has resulted in multiple positive evaluations provided by the customer. We are proud to call Pelatron our partner.”

“VSE is committed to building relationships with our small businesses, and we work hard to find opportunities to team with companies who share that commitment with us,” said VSE CEO Mo Gauthier. “This year, five companies were recognized as those who have demonstrated our core values of Integrity, Agility and Value and have gone above and beyond to build enduring relationships with us and our customers. We strive to build relationships like these with all of our strategic small business partners.”

About VSE

VSE is Federal Services Company of choice for solving issues of global significance with agility, integrity and value. VSE marked its 50th year as a government contractor in January 2009 and is dedicated to making our small business teammates successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for program management, logistics, engineering, IT services, construction program management and consulting. For additional information on VSE's Small Business Program, please visit VSE's web site at www.vsecorp.com or contact Christine Kaineg, VSE Small Business Liaison Officer, at (703) 329-3263.