AL International (JCOF) Announces Results of Youngevity® Clinical Research Studies Performed by Clemson University - Institute of Nutraceutical Research

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Youngevity® Essential Life Sciences (www.youngevity.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AL International, Inc. (OTC Pink: JCOF) (www.alintjcof.com), a fast growing, innovative, global direct marketer of healthy lifestyle and nutritional products and gourmet fortified coffee, announced today the exciting results of a series of clinical research studies performed by Clemson University - Institute of Nutraceutical Research (“INR”).

The INR is a national leader in nutritional research and one of the most highly regarded organizations in the field of phytonutrients, vitamins and minerals. The goals of the INR are to develop greater confidence in product quality, effectiveness, and enhance consumer demand for quality nutraceutical products.

The clinical studies were performed to identify the potential benefits of Youngevity's signature core products, Beyond Tangy Tangerine® and Ultimate Classic®. Youngevity's mission was to truly understand and clinically substantiate the health promoting benefits of these two products. Individually, each product targets specific areas, needs, and nutritional deficiencies of the body.

Multiple studies were recommended by Clemson University scientists to provide a comprehensive evaluation of the Youngevity® products. Specific biomarkers were chosen to study in the areas of safety, inflammation, and when Beyond Tangy Tangerine® and Ultimate Classic® were administered to cancer cell cultures.

Youngevity® Clinical Research Study Highlights:

Dietary supplement safety is the most highly regarded aspect of any of the Youngevity® various products and has become synonymous with the Youngevity® name and brand. Although Youngevity® only uses nutrients that are absolutely needed by the body and in forms that are highly bioavailable, Youngevity® felt it was important to show empirically the range and degree of safety through looking at (3) factors – Genotoxicity, Anti-Genotoxicity, and Anti-Mutagenicity. The results of the experiments showed that Beyond Tangy Tangerine® and Ultimate Classic® at various concentrations did not show any genotoxicity.

When Beyond Tangy Tangerine® and Ultimate Classic® were administered to healthy human cell lines, they did not induce or create any inflammatory response in levels above and below the recommended dosage. Beyond Tangy Tangerine® and Ultimate Classic® showed inflammation protective properties and heightened the body's protective responses to possible inflammation.

When Beyond Tangy Tangerine® and Ultimate Classic® were administered to healthy human colon cells, there was no significant death of healthy human cells compared to cancerous colon cells. Ultimate Classic® killed 95% of cancerous colon cells, 65% of cancerous liver cells, 65% of cancerous stomach cells, and 30% of cancerous breast cells. Beyond Tangy Tangerine® killed 60% of cancerous colon cells, 65% of cancerous liver and stomach cells, and 30% of cancerous breast cells.

Beyond Tangy Tangerine® and Ultimate Classic® both exhibited efficient inhibition on proliferation of cancerous cells at the recommended dosage levels. Both products showed there was inhibition of the growth of more cancerous cells, preventing further malignant multiplication and growth of unhealthy cells.

The Clemson University studies have provided Youngevity® greater confidence in their products, scientists, formulators, and manufacturing processes and helped to understand some of the pathways the Youngevity® products may be working through in order to provide these benefits.

AL International CEO, Steve Wallach, adds, “At Youngevity® we have always sought to provide high quality and safe products, these studies have added to the assurance we have in all of the Youngevity® products.”

About Youngevity(R) Essential Life Sciences

Youngevity® Essential Life Sciences (www.youngevity.com), headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a nutrition and lifestyle-related services company dedicated to promoting vibrant health and flourishing economics. Founded in 1997 by Drs. Joel Wallach, DVM, ND, and Ma Lan, MD, as AL Global, Inc., the company adopted the name Youngevity in 2006. Youngevity® is the only direct selling company to have a qualified FDA Health Claim. Dr. Wallach's work has been published in more than 70 peer-reviewed and referenced scientific journals and books.

About AL International

AL International, Inc. (OTC Pink: JCOF) (www.alintjcof.com) is a fast-growing, innovative, multi-dimensional company that offers a wide range of consumer products and services, primarily through person-to-person selling relationships that comprise a "network of networks." The company also is a vertically-integrated producer of the finest coffees for the commercial, retail and direct sales channels. AL International was formed after the merger of Youngevity® Essential Life Sciences (www.youngevity.com) and Javalution Coffee Company in the summer of 2011.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.