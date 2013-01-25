RBC Bearings to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2013 Results Earnings Conference Call February 7th

OXFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL, a leading international manufacturer of highly-engineered precision plain, roller and ball bearings for the industrial, defense, and aerospace industries, today announced that it will host a live webcast of its third quarter fiscal year 2013 conference call on Thursday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Company will issue an earnings release before the market opens that morning.

Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel A. Bergeron, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will recap the third quarter financial results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company's web site, www.rbcbearings.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast link.

If you do not have access to the Internet and wish to listen to the call, dial 866-271-6130 (international callers dial 617-213-8894) and enter conference ID # 73945235. An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 7th until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 14th. The replay can be accessed by dialing 888-286-8010 (international callers dial 617-801-6888) and entering conference call ID # 88269299. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. Headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut, RBC Bearings currently employs approximately 2,122 people and operates 23 manufacturing facilities in four countries.