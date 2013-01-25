Antony Karabus Joins Hilco to Lead Innovative Retail Consulting Practice

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Hilco Organization announced today that Antony Karabus, a retail industry veteran and founder of Karabus Management, a leading retail advisory firm (which he sold to an international consulting firm in 2008), has been appointed President of its SD Retail Consulting practice. Karabus brings a new strategic focus to the SD practice. His leadership as a valued advisor to top retail executives is added to the historic operations expertise that SD Retail Consulting has delivered to retail clients over many years. SD Retail and Hilco will leverage its vast network of retail clients and financial capital to deliver innovative client solutions and meet the challenges of a changing retail landscape.

“We're thrilled to have Antony Karabus join the Hilco Organization. He has built a reputation for helping retailers strengthen their performance and achieve profitable growth,” said Jeffrey B. Hecktman, Chairman and CEO of Hilco. “Antony's deep understanding of strategy, merchandising and working capital improvement combined with his exceptional industry relationships with the top retailers worldwide makes him the ideal choice to take our current consulting business to the next level,” Hecktman said.

“It's an honor to join Jeff Hecktman and the Hilco team with the goal of developing the next great retail consulting model backed by the tremendous resources of Hilco,” stated Antony Karabus. “Today's retail CEOs are faced with a number of challenges including a more discerning and challenged consumer, adapting to the digital landscape and omni-channel distribution, and a highly competitive retail climate… they have little margin for error, and our consulting practice must provide solutions to address all of these issues, ultimately creating a better experience for the customer and improved shareholder value,” said Karabus.

A retail industry veteran, Antony Karabus brings over 25 years of experience to SD Retail Consulting. Mr. Karabus founded Karabus Management in 1990 and grew the business to more than 50 senior retail professionals and more than 100 successful retail client engagements. He has a solid track record of working with retailers and private equity firms and helping them improve their financial and operational performance. With a vast network of industry relationships, he has advised numerous leading retailers in the department store, convenience, specialty, supermarket and big box sectors.

Greg Rubin, previously CEO of SD Retail, has been appointed Chairman of SD Retail Consulting. The firm will continue to have Mr. Rubin's expertise and advice. He will remain involved in client development and service for the practice. A number of additional highly experienced industry professionals have also joined the SD Retail Consulting team this month. “We need the additional top talent to provide the thought leadership that clients demand today,” said Karabus.

Initially, SD Retail Consulting will focus on retail clients operating primarily in the US and European markets. Over time, SD Retail Consulting expects to leverage the global reach of Hilco to expand its focus to other markets.

THE SD RETAIL CONSULTING MODEL

SD Retail Consulting has the expertise and experience to design and implement strategic growth platforms that add value to capital, identify new opportunities to grow sales, merchandise margins and optimize working capital, while better managing costs to effectively enhance profitability and shareholder value.

The SD Retail Consulting model offers its retail clients a more complete assessment of their entire business than has been traditionally offered by many firms. In order to unlock shareholder value, the SD Retail model recognizes the importance of comprehensively assessing multiple key aspects of the business, including merchandising, planning and allocation, the in-store customer experience, supply chain, inventory, real estate, the support infrastructure, technology effectiveness and the raising of capital required to support growth strategies.

Key to SD Retail Consulting's market differentiation is the firm's ability to access The Hilco Organization's extensive network of complementary firms, including Hilco Real Estate, Hilco Merchant Resources, Hilco Streambank, Hilco Brands, and Hilco Corporate Finance – critical areas of focus for today's retailers. For more information on SD Retail Consulting visit our website at http://www.sdretail.com.

ABOUT HILCO TRADING LLC.

Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA), Hilco is a privately-held, diversified financial and operational services firm whose principal competency is understanding and maximizing the value of business assets, including retail, consumer and industrial inventory; machinery and equipment; real estate; accounts receivable; intellectual property; and, going-concern enterprises. Through 500 professionals operating on five continents, Hilco helps companies and their professional advisors assess asset value, maximize value for said assets through asset monetization solutions, and enhance value through advisory and consulting solutions. Hilco serves retailers, wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers, directly and through their lenders, investors and advisors, which can include private equity firms, hedge funds, investment banks, law firms, turnaround professionals, accounting professionals, bankruptcy trustees and receivers. For more information please visit our web site: www.hilcotrading.com.