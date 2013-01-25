Access Midstream Partners, L.P. Increases Distribution to $0.45 Per Unit for the 2012 Fourth Quarter

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Access Midstream Partners, L.P. ACMP, today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.45 per Common, Subordinated and Class C Unit for the 2012 fourth quarter. The fourth quarter cash distribution represents an increase of $0.06, or 15.4%, compared to the 2011 fourth quarter and represents an increase of $0.015, or 3.4%, compared to the 2012 third quarter.

In addition, the Board of Directors of our general partner declared a distribution equal to $0.45 per unit on the Partnership's Class B Units, which were recently issued to the owners of the Partnership's general partner. The distribution to the Class B unitholders will be paid in the form of additional Class B units.

The distributions will be payable on February 13, 2013 to all unitholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2013, together with the distribution to the general partner.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that 100% of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Access Midstream Partners, L.P. ACMP is the industry's largest gathering and processing master limited partnership as measured by throughput volume and invested capital. The Partnership owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and processing systems and other midstream energy assets. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the Partnership's operations are focused on the Barnett, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Marcellus, Niobrara and Utica Shales and Mid-Continent region of the U.S. The Partnership's common units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ACMP. Further information is available at www.accessmidstream.com where the Partnership routinely posts announcements, updates, events, investor information and presentations and all recent press releases.

