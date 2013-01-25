LAND O LAKES Butter with Olive Oil & Sea Salt Wins 2013 Better Homes and Gardens Best New Product Award

ARDEN HILLS, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Land O'Lakes announced today that its LAND O LAKES® Butter with Olive Oil & Sea Salt was awarded a 2013 Better Homes and Gardens Best New Product Award in the butter category.

LAND O LAKES Butter with Olive Oil & Sea Salt (Photo: Land O'Lakes, Inc.)

The Better Homes and Gardens Best New Product Awards (BNPAs) are the leading consumer-voted awards program in North America, honoring new consumer products in the categories of Beauty, Food & Beverage, Health & Personal Care, and Household.

The winning products were chosen directly by more than 77,500 consumers who participated in an extensive nationwide survey, the American Shopper Study, conducted by independent marketing research firm BrandSpark International in partnership with Better Homes and Gardens. The 2013 survey had 209 products representing 137 brands in 63 categories.

LAND O LAKES® Butter with Olive Oil & Sea Salt is part of the Land O'Lakes exclusive Half Stick line. It is one of three products available in premeasured, easy-to-use Half Sticks, individually-wrapped to keep the butter tasting fresher, longer.

Many consumers use olive oil and sea salt in their everyday cooking, often combining the ingredients with the rich flavor of butter. LAND O LAKES® Butter with Olive Oil & Sea Salt conveniently works in place of other oils or cooking agents, while enriching the flavor of favorite recipes.

“LAND O LAKES® Butter with Olive Oil & Sea Salt is a great way to enhance the flavor of many dishes,” said Heather Anfang, Director of Marketing at Land O'Lakes. “We're pleased that consumers enjoy the flavor of the new butter, and that they find the Half Sticks convenient for everyday cooking.”

The Best New Product Awards are North America's pre-eminent gauge of habits, trends and key insights into the minds of consumers.

“With thousands of new products introduced each year, it can be challenging for consumers to choose the best options for themselves and their families,” said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International and Founder of the BNPAs. “The Best New Product Awards help shoppers sort through the myriad of new products on store shelves, and gives them the confidence that the product they select, such as LAND O LAKES® Butter with Olive Oil & Sea Salt, has been endorsed by consumers just like them.”

“It's great to see consumers recognize and applaud a new product," said James Carr, EVP & President, Better Homes and Gardens. And in turn, these awards offer a terrific opportunity for us to share the winners with our audience of nearly 40 million."

For more information on LAND O LAKES® Butter with Olive Oil & Sea Salt, and for recipes, tips, and ideas visit www.landolakes.com.

Launched in 2003, the Best New Product Awards have grown to become the most credible Consumer Packaged Goods awards program in North America, celebrating its 10 year anniversary in Canada and operating for five years in the United States with recent expansion into Mexico, Turkey and China.

For more information about the Best New Product Awards, please visit www.BestNewProducts.biz

About Land O'Lakes

Land O'Lakes, Inc. (www.landolakesinc.com) is a national, farmer-owned food and agricultural cooperative with annual sales of $14 billion. The nation's second-largest cooperative and number 210 on the Fortune 500, Land O'Lakes does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. It is a leading marketer of a full line of dairy-based consumer, foodservice and food ingredient products across the United States; serves its international customers with a variety of food and animal feed ingredients; and provides farmers and ranchers with an extensive line of agricultural supplies (feed, seed, and crop protection products) and services. Land O'Lakes also provides agricultural assistance and technical training in more than 25 developing nations.

About BrandSpark International

BrandSpark International is a leading brand, marketing and product innovation research company. Its comprehensive and innovative research approach gets at the heart of how consumers think, why they act the way they do, and what clients need to do about it.

With expertise in retail and leisure categories and an exclusive relationship with the Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark International has a deep global perspective on the drivers of innovation unlike any other research company. For more information, visit www.BrandSpark.com

About Better Homes and Gardens

Reaching nearly 40 million readers every month, the Better Homes and Gardens brand extends across print, social media, the web, tablet, mobile, broadcast, broadband and numerous licensed products, serving and connecting women who are passionate about their homes and the lives they create there. Better Homes and Gardens inspires women to dream and gives them the confidence to move from dreaming to doing. For more information, visit www.bhg.com

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130125005048/en/