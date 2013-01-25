Hillberg & Berk Spring 2013 Collection Draws On Inner Beauty, Too

REGINA, SK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Hillberg & Berk is set to unveil its Spring/Summer 2013 collection – Belle journée – with Emmy-nominated choreographer Stacey Tookey of So You Think You Can Dance fame as the face of the collection.

Through healing properties inherent in carefully chosen semi-precious stones, Belle journée celebrates finding beauty in improved health and happiness.

Available online and in select stores nationwide on Monday, January 28, the collection showcases a blended palette of soft pastels, mixed metals and vibrant jewel tones. Pieces range in price from $45 to $795.

To view the collection, or for a list of exclusive retailers, visit www.hillbergandberk.com.

As with each collection, a portion of this season's proceeds will go to charity.

Like the stones featured in Belle journée, dance has a natural healing effect. This core symmetry led to Hillberg & Berk CEO Rachel Mielke's partnership with SYTYCD's Stacey Tookey and the Dizzy Feet Foundation.

In coordination with Dizzy Feet and National Dance Day, Hillberg & Berk will award a $2000 grant to a deserving person or group demonstrating commitment to improving the lives of others through the transformative power of dance.

For more information on The Dizzy Feet Foundation or National Dance Day, visit www.dizzyfeetfoundation.org.