BroadcastMed Spotlights MAKOplasty® Robotic Arm Assisted Total Hip Replacement

FARMINGTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ORLive.com, BroadcastMed's premier surgical broadcasting website, is proud to present an educational webinar and live chat for people living with hip pain. This webinar highlights MAKOplasty® Robotic Arm Assisted Total Hip Replacement, and is sponsored by MAKO Surgical Corp. The webinar will premiere January 31st at 7:00 and 9:00 EST.

MAKOplasty® Total Hip Replacement is an innovative procedure that is performed using a highly advanced, surgeon-controlled robotic arm system. It is a treatment option for people suffering with either non-inflammatory or inflammatory degenerative joint disease, and it enables surgeons to increase accuracy, which reduces the potential for complications such as dislocation. MAKOplasty® offers the confidence of consistently reproducible precision in hip surgery.

This upcoming program features a presentation and technology demonstration by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Todd Borus of Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, a patient panel discussion, and a live Q&A.

Join us on ORLive.com January 31st at 7:00 PM or 9:00 PM EST to view “MAKOplasty® Robotic Arm Assisted Total Hip Replacement.”

To learn more about this and other web events visit ORLive.com. You can sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Plus, to see numerous health videos from a wide-range of specialties, check out our YouTube Channel.

Todd A. Borus, M.D. of Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center is a board certified orthopedic surgeon with subspecialty interest in arthritis and joint replacement surgery. He was fellowship trained in adult reconstructive and joint replacement surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard University, in Boston. For his full bio please visit reboundmd.com. Dr. Borus is a paid consultant of MAKO Surgical Corp.

About BroadcastMed, Inc.

BroadcastMed is an online medical broadcasting company. We help the World's leading hospitals and medical device companies create and deliver trusted educational content to physicians. Our clients rely on us to deliver measurable results by expanding their reach through the BroadcastMed syndication network which includes ORLive.com, ranked among the top three online destinations for physicians.

MAKOplasty® is a registered trademark of MAKO Surgical Corp.