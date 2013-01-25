Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Declares Regular Cash Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Anne H. Lloyd, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 (forty cents) per share on the Corporation's common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $1.60 per share on an annualized basis, is payable March 29, 2013, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2013.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is the nation's second largest producer of construction aggregates and a producer of magnesia-based chemicals and dolomitic lime. For more information about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., refer to the Corporation's website at www.martinmarietta.com.

