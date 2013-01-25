LP Schedules Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2012 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) LPX will conduct its fourth quarter and year-end 2012 financial results conference call on Friday, February 8, 2013, at 1 p.m. EST (10 a.m. PST).

The company will release its results earlier that morning. Hosting the call will be LP's Chief Financial Officer, Sallie B. Bailey.

To access the live webcast and accompanying presentation online, go to the “Investor Relations” section at www.lpcorp.com.

The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP's Web site. A replay of the conference call will also be available from 3 p.m. EST Feb. 8 until 11:59 p.m. EST Feb. 15 by calling 888.286.8010 (domestic) or 617.801.6888 (international) and entering the access code 19476184.

About LP

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a leading manufacturer of quality engineered wood building materials including OSB, structural framing products, and exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction. From manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil, LP products are sold to builders and homeowners through building materials distributors and dealers and retail home centers. Founded in 1973, LP is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under LPX. For more information, visit www.lpcorp.com.