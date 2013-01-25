Research and Markets: Vietnam Housing Sector Forecast to 2015

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2wm22l/vietnam_housing) has announced the addition of the "Vietnam Housing Sector Forecast to 2015" report to their offering.

The real estate market of Vietnam experienced a boom during 2007 and the first half of 2008. After that, plagued by high interest rates, rising inflation, oversupply, and government efforts to curb lending, Vietnam's real estate market has suffered a decline. However, the market has started rebounding, presenting vast opportunities for the real estate developers.

The continuous increase in the number of households and rising trend of nuclear families has created immense housing requirement in the country. According to our latest report Vietnam Housing Sector Forecast to 2015, the housing requirement is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2012-2015. A point worth mentioning here is that the total housing requirement does not indicate the actual demand, as factors like inflation, economic growth, and property prices have their impact on the total demand.

Our report thoroughly studies the province-level Vietnam housing sector in terms of demand and supply. It also observed that in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, and Da Nang, high potential for the housing sector persists. Thus, our report provides the expected housing requirement of these provinces during 2012-2015. Moreover, in order to gain complete understanding of the supply scenario, quarter-wise newly launched houses in 2011 and 2012 are also included in the report.

During the study, it has been analyzed that affordability is one of the major issues for the Vietnamese. Our report studies the affordability scenario of Vietnam and found that house price to household income ratio is much higher than the neighboring regions, creating vast gap between house price and affordability.

The report also provides an effective insight into the prevailing trends and industry roadblocks that are considered critical for the growth of any industry. According to our report, increasing popularity of service apartments, green housing, and mergers and acquisitions are some of the major trends of the industry.

Additionally, the report also provides a snapshot of the country's housing finance system, housing structure, existing and new housing regulations. It also identified the prominent real estate developers in the market like Hoa Binh Construction and Real Estate Corporation, Bitexco Group of Companies, and many others and included detailed information about their businesses along with their recent activities.

Thus, the report makes an attempt to figure out the future outlook of Vietnam's Housing Industry, thereby providing clients with investment attractiveness quotient of the sector. Overall, the report is an outcome of extensive research and prudent analysis and is meant to offer suitable knowledge base to those who are interested in Vietnam housing sector.

Companies Mentioned

- Hoa Binh Construction and Real Estate Corporation

- Bitexco Group of Companies

- UY NAM Investment Construction J.S.C.

- Delta Civil & Industrial Construction Company Limited

- Housing & Urban Development Corporation

