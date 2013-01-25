Inergy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Board of Directors of Inergy GP, LLC, general partner of Inergy, L.P. NRGY, announced that it has declared the company's quarterly cash distribution of $0.29 per limited partner unit ($1.16 annually) for the quarter ended December 31, 2012. The distribution will be paid on February 14, 2013, to unitholders of record as of February 7, 2013.

Inergy and Inergy Midstream, L.P. NRGM each plan to release fiscal 2013 first quarter earnings on February 5, 2013. Inergy and Inergy Midstream will host a joint conference call and internet webcast on February 5, 2013, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2012. The call-in number for the earnings call is 1-877-405-3427, and the conference name is Inergy. The live internet webcast and the replay can be accessed on Inergy's website, www.inergylp.com. A digital recording of the call will be available for one week following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering the pass code 92710595.

About Inergy, L.P.

Inergy, L.P., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is a publicly traded master limited partnership. Inergy's operations include a natural gas storage business in Texas and an NGL supply logistics, transportation, and marketing business that serves customers in the United States and Canada. Through its general partner interest and majority equity ownership interest in Inergy Midstream, L.P., Inergy is also engaged in the development and operation of natural gas, NGL and crude oil storage, transportation, and logistics businesses in the Northeast region of the United States and in North Dakota.

About Inergy Midstream, L.P.

Inergy Midstream, L.P., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the development and operation of natural gas, NGL and crude oil storage, transportation, and logistics businesses in the Northeast region of the United States and in North Dakota.

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. These risks and assumptions are described in Inergy's annual reports on Form 10-K and other reports that are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law.

Corporate news, unit prices, and additional information about Inergy, including reports from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, are available on the company's website, www.inergylp.com. For more information, contact Vince Grisell in Inergy's Investor Relations Department at 816-842-8181 or via e-mail at investorrelations@inergyservices.com.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent of Inergy's distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Inergy's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.